FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling ahead of U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling on Friday as
investors braced for U.S. monthly jobs figures following a raft of disappointing
macroeconomic data.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 21 to 25
points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 31 to 35
points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 17 to 18
points lower, or down 0.6 percent.	
     U.S. job data, due at 1230 GMT, is seen showing that employers likely added
170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, but the rise might not be enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent
jobless rate. 	
     European equities surrendered early gains to close broadly flat on
Thursday, as weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh central bank
measures to boost growth overshadowed reassuring company earnings.	
    Japan's markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
                                                               
 S&P 500                             1,391.57  -0.77 %   -10.74
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       519.01  -0.58 %    -3.03
 EUR/USD                                1.315     -0 %   0.0000
 USD/JPY                                80.18  -0.01 %  -0.0100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.930       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.611       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,634.06  -0.13 %   -$2.14
 US CRUDE                             $102.61   0.07 %     0.07
    	
    Wall St drops before jobs data, LinkedIn up late             	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after data, ECB disappoint  	
    Dollar and euro sit tight before US jobs, European elections 	
    Brent steady; set for steepest weekly fall since Dec         	
    LME copper edges off 1-week low ahead of US data             	
    PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.