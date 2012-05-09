FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen limping higher
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen limping higher

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - European shares were set to gain on Wednesday,
recovering some of their poise after hitting a four-month closing low in the
previous session sparked by doubt over Greece's commitment to its bailout
pledges following an inconclusive general election, though trade was seen
remaining cautious.	
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for
France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent, while financial spreadbetters
earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent
higher.	
    A late rally helped U.S. stock indexes cut losses to close well above their
lows, though this improvement in sentiment failed to spill over into Asian
trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 down 1 percent.	
    Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's mainstream
parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, an effort seen as
doomed after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's EU/IMF
bailout deal.	
    An inconclusive election on Sunday has left Athens in political disarray,
with no clear path to forming a government, a new election likely within weeks
and speculation escalating that Greece could be pushed out of Europe's single
currency bloc.	
    "This Greece political uncertainty has the potential to derail the risk
rally we have seen this year," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets, said
in a note.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday at
1,017.48. The index is approaching bearish territory around the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement level - at about 1,011 - of that rally spurred by the
ECB's handouts of cheap three-year loans to banks in December and February.	
    	
    Risk assets retreat on Greece bailout uncertainty      	
    Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims losses  	
    Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to three-month closing low         	
    Greek political fears push prices up                   	
    Euro dips as political risks weigh, nears 3-mth low    	
    Gold dips to 4-month low on Greece uncertainty         	
    Copper rebounds off $8,000; capped by Europe worries   	
    Brent slips on Greece jitters, high U.S. oil stocks    	
    	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0639 GMT                                      
                                       LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG       
     S&P 500                       1,363.72    -0.43 %    -5.86       
     NIKKEI                        9,045.06    -1.49 %  -136.59       
     MSCI ASIA       <.MIASJ0000P              -1.06 %    -5.38       
     EX-JP           S>                                          
     EUR/USD                         1.2982    -0.12 %  -0.0016       
     USD/JPY                          79.77    -0.15 %  -0.1200       
     10-YR US TSY                     1.835         --    -0.01       
     YLD                                                         
     10-YR BUND YLD                   1.552         --     0.00       
     SPOT GOLD                     $1,594.0    -0.68 %  -$10.88       
     US CRUDE                        $96.69    -0.33 %    -0.31       
 	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS	
    	
    DEXIA 	
    Bailed-out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia suffered a 431 million euro ($560.1
million) loss in the first quarter largely because of fees to cover state
guarantees of its borrowings and writedowns. 	
    	
    EADS 	
    Louis Gallois, chief executive of aerospace group EADS, may join the board
of the FSI as a first step towards a broader reshuffle at the French sovereign
investment fund, daily Les Echos reported, without citing sources.
 	
    	
    SOCIETE GENERALE 	
    A lawsuit challenging MBIA Inc's MBI.N 2009 restructuring now has just two
plaintiffs remaining among the original 18 banks and financial companies that
sued, after France's Natixis SA CNAT.PA dropped out.	
    Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale are the only
plaintiffs remaining in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial on May 14.
 	
    	
    CASINO 	
    Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified
retailer, expects slower sales growth this year but is increasing its pace of
new store openings in anticipation of a recovery of consumer demand by the end
of the year.	
    French retailer Casino is planning to become the sole controlling
shareholder of GPA in June. 	
    	
    HOLCIM 	
    The world's second largest cement maker said on Wednesday it would keep a
firms grip on costs and pass on inflation-induced increases after a harsh
European winter hit net profit in the first quarter.	
    	
    COMMERZBANK 	
    Commerzbank's first quarter profits fell short of market expectations hit by
the Greek debt swap, weak trading and the absence of a one-off effect that had
inflated earnings in the year-earlier period. 	
    	
    E.ON 	
    Germany's No.1 utility posted higher-than-expected sales for the first
quarter, helped by a strong performance at its energy trading and renewable
units, which offset lower power output following Germany's nuclear shutdown.
 	
    	
    HENKEL 	
    The German consumer goods company said more price increases would help it
meet its 2012 guidance as it reported a slightly lower than expected 4.7 percent
rise in first-quarter revenue. 	
    	
    KLOECKNER & CO 	
    Europe's biggest independent steel trader said it would only reach its 2012
profit target if Europe's economy improved in the second half of the year.
 	
    	
    K+S 	
    Core profit at the German potash and salt miner slid less than expected in
the first quarter on the back of a nascent uptick in demand for fertiliser which
the company expects to gather pace over the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.