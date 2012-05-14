RPT-European Factors to Watch - Shares seen lower on Greek deadlock

By Francesco Canepa LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open lower on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters, as Greece's failure to form a government heightened unease about the euro zone crisis and moves by China to ease monetary policy fuelled worries the world's second largest economy was slowing. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 39 to 43 points lower, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 65 to 67 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 30 to 31 points lower, or as much as 1 percent. The Euro STOXX 50 is down 350 points, or nearly 14 percent, from its March high, as worsening economic conditions in parts of Europe, a resurfacing banking crisis in Spain and political stalemate in Greece rekindled fears about the euro zone, while the effect of the ECB's cash injections waned. Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition, sending the euro to its lowest level in nearly four months on Monday and keeping investors on edge over the risk of the country exiting the euro zone. Adding to the negative tone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result that could embolden the leftist opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies. "...European markets will not only have to factor in the weak US close, but also a barrage of risk-negative headlines, which suggests Greece is looking more likely than not to default on its future debt payments as aid from the EU/IMF is withheld," Chris Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets, said. "Selling rallies in risk assets seems the best way to make money in most asset classes given the event risk is still very real this week." In a further sign of the growing risk aversion on the market, London copper fell to near one-month lows on Monday, as investors worried about slowing growth in top copper consumer China, which some think may need more than the unsurprising weekend cut in banks' cash reserves to recover. Market reaction to China's weekend move to cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves was muted, coming after a series recent weak data, with analysts seeing more policy action to support domestic demand. Euro zone industrial production data for March, due to be released at 0900 GMT, is set to provide fresh indications about the area's economic health. Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase, slower than the 0.5 percent recorded in the previous month. Investors looking for hints about consumer demand were also eyeing first-quarter results from France's media conglomerate, Vivendi. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 521 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,353.3 -0.34 % -4.6 NIKKEI 8,966.3 0.15 % 13.07 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.02 % -0.11 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2891 0.06 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 79.97 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY 1.822 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.519 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,580. 0.15 % $2.29 9 US CRUDE $95.72 -0.43 % -0.41 GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares fall as deepening Greek turmoil weighs Nikkei gives up gains to end morning flat Wall St ends week lower; Banks hit by JPMorgan Brent slips towards $111 on euro zone worries Copper hits near 1-month low on China doubts Gold ticks up, off 4-month low