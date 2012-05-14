UPDATE 1-European Factors to Watch - Shares seen lower on Greek deadlock

By Francesco Canepa LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Monday as Greece's failure to form a government heightened unease about the euro zone crisis and a move by China to ease monetary policy fuelled expectations the world's second largest economy was slowing. At 0617 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were between 0.9 and 1 percent lower. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 39 to 43 points lower, or as much as 0.8 percent. Wall Street indexes closed lower on Friday as banks slumped after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, although their losses were partly offset by gains in technology shares. The Euro STOXX 50 is down 350 points, or nearly 14 percent, from its March high, as worsening economic conditions in parts of Europe, a resurfacing banking crisis in Spain and political stalemate in Greece rekindle fears about the euro zone, while the effect of the ECB's cash injections has waned. Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition, sending the euro to its lowest level in nearly four months on Monday and keeping investors on edge over the risk the country may exit the euro zone. Adding to the negative tone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result that could embolden the leftist opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies. "...European markets will not only have to factor in the weak US close, but also a barrage of risk-negative headlines, which suggests Greece is looking more likely than not to default on its future debt payments as aid from the EU/IMF is withheld," Chris Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets, said. "Selling rallies in risk assets seems the best way to make money in most asset classes given the event risk is still very real this week." Spanish banks were also in focus as they set aside fresh funds to meet new government demands aimed at cleaning up the country's sickly property market and easing widespread concerns about the troubled financial sector. Spain's struggles with a costly banking sector overhaul amid recession will be discussed by euro zone finance ministers at their regular meeting on Monday in Brussels. Euro zone officials said the currency bloc could offer Spain more breathing space with its fiscal deficit-reduction targets if Madrid presented a credible, three- to four-year plan on how to manage its problems. Investors were also focusing on Monday's auction of three-year Italian bonds, viewed as another test of market confidence towards the euro zone periphery. In a further sign of the growing risk aversion on the market, London copper fell to near one-month lows as investors worried about slowing growth in top commodities consumer China. Market reaction to the weekend move in Beijing to cut banks' cash reserve requirements was muted, coming after a series recent weak data, with analysts expecting more policy action to support domestic demand. Euro zone industrial production data for March, due to be released at 0900 GMT, will provide fresh indications about the area's economic health. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase, slower than the 0.5 percent recorded in the previous month. Investors looking for hints about consumer demand were also eyeing first-quarter results from French media conglomerate Vivendi. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 619 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,353.3 -0.34 % -4.6 NIKKEI 8,973.8 0.23 % 20.53 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.29 % -1.42 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2889 0.05 % 0.0006 USD/JPY 80.02 0.08 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY 1.822 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.499 -- -0.03 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,578. 0.02 % $0.30 0 US CRUDE $95.44 -0.72 % -0.69 GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares pressured by deepening Greek turmoil Nikkei gives up gains to end morning flat Wall St ends week lower; Banks hit by JPMorgan Brent slips towards $111 on euro zone worries Copper hits near 1-month low on China doubts Gold ticks up, off 4-month low COMPANY NEWS: SPANISH BANKS Spanish banks announced fresh funds on Sunday to meet new government demands aimed at cleaning up the country's sickly property market and easing international markets' concerns about the troubled financial sector. The country's biggest bank Santander said it would set aside an extra 2.7 billion euros in funds against its rotten property assets, adding to the 2.3 billion it announced in February. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND Lloyds and the Co-operative are thought to have moved closer to a deal for the sale of the 632 branches, under a proposal that would see the mutual buy the Project Verde branches, the Sunday Telegraph said. Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland should not count on securing softer bailout penalties, the EU's competition chief Joaquin Almunia told the Financial Times on Monday. NOKIA Desperate for cash to tide it over until sales ramp up of new products, Nokia Oyj is stepping up its quest for royalties from rivals using its designs as the basis of their technology. TOTAL The French oil giant Total is looking for oil and unconventional gas projects in Australia in which it could take a role as operator, the company's chief executive said on Monday. GDF SUEZ The French utility has sold a 40-percent stake in Bahrain's Al Hidd power and water plant to Malaysia's largest independent power producer, Malakoff, to meet a regulatory requirement following GDF's acquisition of International Power. HOLCIM The world's second largest cement maker said on Monday it was launching a targeted programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) by the end of 2014. BMW The world's biggest maker of luxury cars may increase dividends to as much as 40 percent of profit in coming years if earnings continue to rise, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner. AIR BERLIN The German carrier said on Saturday it is sticking to plans for growth and will operate a summer schedule in Berlin which shows a capacity increase of 8 percent. THOMAS COOK The tour operator has told shareholders it could be forced into administration if its investors do not approve the company's plans to sell and lease back some of its aircraft and to dispose of five Spanish hotels, the Sunday Times said. AVIVA Andy Haste, former CEO of rival insurer RSA RSA.L, has indicated he does not want the top job at the insurer, the Sunday Telegraph said in an unsourced report, given Aviva's chairman and chief financial officer have already begun a review of the firm, lessening the potential for a turnaround. INVENSYS The British engineering company has attracted attention from Siemens , ABB, Emerson and General Electric, with all four making informal contact through City advisers in the past weeks, the Sunday Times said. BHP BILLITON The company's petroleum chief executive left the door open to the possibility of a write-down on the company's U.S. shale gas assets on Monday, but defended their long term value. INFINEON Chief executive Peter Bauer will leave the German microchip maker in September for health reasons, after four years at the helm, to be replaced by long-serving executive board member Reinhard Ploss.