PicturesReuters TV
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend Monday's drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on
Tuesday, adding to the previous session's sharp losses as investors fret about
Greece's political deadlock and rising fears of a potential exit from the euro
currency bloc.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 16
points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 15 to 17
points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 10
to 11 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent.	
    European shares tumbled on Monday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX
50 index sinking 2.3 percent to a near five-month low, as a
political impasse in debt-stricken Greece following general elections a week
last Sunday fuelled worries the country could leave the euro zone.	
    Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand aside and let a
government of technocrats steer the nation away from bankruptcy, but leftists
have already rejected the proposal and look set to force a new election they
reckon they can win. 	
     	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,338.35  -1.11 %   -15.04
 NIKKEI                              8,893.43   -0.9 %   -80.41
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       487.48  -0.35 %    -1.73
 EUR/USD                               1.2824     -0 %   0.0000
 USD/JPY                                79.86   0.01 %   0.0100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.776       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.460       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,553.96  -0.17 %   -$2.69
 US CRUDE                              $94.15  -0.66 %    -0.63
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall again as Greek risks dominate  	
    S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late         	
    Nikkei stumbles as Greece contagion fears shake exporters 	
    FOREX-Euro dips as Greek impasse fans exit worry          	
    METALS-LME copper hits 4-month low on Greece fears        	
    PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 4-1/2 month low on Greece risks    	
    TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices firm as Greece fears rise

