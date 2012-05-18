European Factors to Watch - Shares seen lower on Friday

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - European shares were set to open sharply lower on Friday, heading for their worst weekly loss since late November on an escalating crisis hitting Spain's sovereign debt and its banks, downgraded en masse by Moody's overnight. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 60 to 68 points lower, or as much as 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 61 to 75 points lower, or as much as 1.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 24 to 30 points lower, or as much as 1 percent. Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks, including the euro zone's largest Banco Santander, saying the government's ability to support some lenders had weakened. The downgrades heightened fears that the Spanish government's costly reform of the country's banking sector would push Madrid's financing costs to unsustainable levels. The Spanish government was forced last week to rescue the country's fourth largest lender, Bankia, which was due to report first quarter results on Friday after delaying the release by two days, stoking fears over the scale of its losses. Bankia's stock fell 14.1 on Thursday after a newspaper report, later denied, suggested it had lost 1 billion euros of its 111 billion euros in retail and corporate deposits in the past week. "All in all, it leads to a dark and tiresome open for European bourses, with around 1.5 percent expected to be wiped off," Chris Weston, institutional trader at IG Markets, said. "However, we have seen more aggressive selling, predictably in the Ibex ...(and) the technicals looks woeful." The Euro STOXX 50 index hit a six-month low on Thursday, having fallen 17.7 percent from its March peak and 3.6 percent since elections in Greece earlier this month delivered no clear winner. Parties opposing the terms of the country's bailout gained popularity, raising the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone, but a poll published on Thursday showed Greeks - due to vote again next month - were returning to the establishment parties that negotiated the aid package. Developments in China contributed to the sombre mood on Friday as Chinese home prices fell for a second month in April. The housing ministry said the government would keep clamping down on property speculation, dashing hopes that China was ready to relax some curbs to bolster economic growth. ------------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares plunge on Spain, growth worries Nikkei loses over 2 pct on Spain bank worries, yen US STOCKS: Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low;yen off highs Copper inches above 4-mth lows; euro zone weighs Gold extends gains, but heads for 3rd straight weekly drop Brent steady, heads for weekly fall as Europe weighs MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 531 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,304.8 -1.51 % -19.94 NIKKEI 8,620.0 -2.89 % -256.54 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -2.88 % -13.73 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2658 -0.2 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 79.24 -0.13 % -0.1000 10-YR US TSY 1.707 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.403 -- -0.03 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,568. -0.31 % -$4.86 9 US CRUDE $91.68 -0.95 % -0.88