#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-European Factors to Watch - Shares seen lower on Friday

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - European shares were set to open sharply lower on
Friday, heading for their worst weekly loss since late November on an escalating
crisis hitting Spain's sovereign debt and its banks, downgraded en masse by
Moody's overnight.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 
 to open 60 to 68 points lower, or as much as 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 61 to 75 points lower, or as much as 1.2 percent, and France's
CAC-40 to open 24 to 30 points lower, or as much as 1 percent.	
    Moody's Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16
Spanish banks, including the euro zone's largest Banco Santander,
saying the government's ability to support some lenders had weakened.
 	
    The downgrades heightened fears that the Spanish government's costly reform
of the country's banking sector would push Madrid's financing costs to
unsustainable levels.	
    The Spanish government was forced last week to rescue the country's fourth
largest lender, Bankia, which was due to report first quarter results
on Friday after delaying the release by two days, stoking fears over the scale
of its losses. 	
    Bankia's stock fell 14.1 on Thursday after a newspaper report, later denied,
suggested it had lost 1 billion euros of its 111 billion euros in retail and
corporate deposits in the past week. 	
    "All in all, it leads to a dark and tiresome open for European bourses, with
around 1.5 percent expected to be wiped off," Chris Weston, institutional trader
at IG Markets, said.	
    "However, we have seen more aggressive selling, predictably in the Ibex
...(and) the technicals looks woeful." 	
    The Euro STOXX 50 index hit a six-month low on Thursday, having
fallen 17.7 percent from its March peak and 3.6 percent since elections in
Greece earlier this month delivered no clear winner.	
    Parties opposing the terms of the country's bailout gained popularity,
raising the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone, but a poll published on
Thursday showed Greeks - due to vote again next month - were returning to the
establishment parties that negotiated the aid package. 	
    Developments in China contributed to the sombre mood on Friday as Chinese
home prices fell for a second month in April.	
The housing ministry said the government would keep clamping down on property
speculation, dashing hopes that China was ready to relax some curbs to bolster
economic growth.  	
      ------------------------------------------------------------------	
GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia shares plunge on Spain, growth worries      	
    Nikkei loses over 2 pct on Spain bank worries, yen           	
    US STOCKS: Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day    	
    Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low;yen off highs 	
    Copper inches above 4-mth lows; euro zone weighs             	
    Gold extends gains, but heads for 3rd straight weekly drop   	
    Brent steady, heads for weekly fall as Europe weighs         	
    	
    	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 531 GMT                     
                                LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                     1,304.8   -1.51 %   -19.94
 NIKKEI                      8,620.0   -2.89 %  -256.54
 MSCI ASIA      <.MIASJ0000            -2.88 %   -13.73
 EX-JP          US>                             
 EUR/USD                      1.2658    -0.2 %  -0.0026
 USD/JPY                       79.24   -0.13 %  -0.1000
 10-YR US TSY                  1.707        --     0.02
 YLD                                            
 10-YR BUND                    1.403        --    -0.03
 YLD                                            
 SPOT GOLD                   $1,568.   -0.31 %   -$4.86
                                   9            
 US CRUDE                     $91.68   -0.95 %    -0.88

