European Factors to Watch-Stocks seen extending sell-off
May 21, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Stocks seen extending sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock
indexes to fall on Monday, extending their recent steep sell-off as the outcome
of the weekend's G8 meeting failed to calm investors' worries over debt-stricken
Greece.	
    Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open down 8-12 points, or
0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open down 10-11 points, or 0.2 percent,
and Paris' CAC 40 to open down 18-29 points lower, or as much as 1
percent.	
    On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed that their "imperative is to promote growth
and jobs" and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro, but despite
calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign
emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for
Europe's debt problems. 	
    European stocks sank on Friday, with a key index losing 5.1 percent on the
week and hitting its lowest level in five months, hurt by mounting fears about
the ability of Spain and Greece to deal with their debts and fix their troubled
banking sectors.	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,295.22  -0.74 %    -9.64
 NIKKEI                              8,630.59   0.22 %    19.28
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       467.66   0.29 %     1.34
 EUR/USD                               1.2786   0.04 %   0.0005
 USD/JPY                                79.18   0.03 %   0.0200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.757       --     0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.423       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,597.39   0.34 %    $5.39
 US CRUDE                              $91.85    0.4 %     0.37
 	
