Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to reverse recovery rally
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
May 23, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to fall on Wednesday,
reversing a two-session recovery rally and tracking losses on Wall Street as
expectation for swift new measures at a EU meeting to resolve the euro zone
crisis faded.	
    At 0608 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down 1.4-1.5 percent.	
     EU leaders will meet on Wednesday, with the discussions set to focus on
potential euro-zone bonds and whether they can help tackle the debt crisis,
despite strong German opposition to the idea. 	
    Greek banks will be in focus again, after the country's bank stability fund
approved an 18 billion euro injection to rescue its four largest banks, and an
official said they would get the urgently-needed funds as soon Wednesday.
 	
    The ailing Spanish banking sector will also be in the spotlight, after
sources said the Spanish government is set to outline on Wednesday its plan to
restructure the recently nationalised Bankia and announce how much
additional money it will pump into the lender. 	
    Adding to investors' concerns, Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who aims to
turn a Sept. 12 election into a referendum on the euro and EU membership, filed
a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at postponing the Dutch parliament's ratification of
Europe's permanent bailout fund until after the vote. 	
    On the earnings front, computer major Dell Inc said on Tuesday it
forecast disappointing second-quarter revenue as U.S. and European corporate
tech spending weakens and consumer personal computer sales continue to shrink,
sending its shares down more than 11 percent in after hours trade on Wall
Street.	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 3.8
percent since hitting a near six-month low on Friday. The index's next support
level is at 2,169.89 points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the index's slide from late April to last Friday.	
   	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,316.63   0.05 %     0.64
 NIKKEI                              8,556.60  -1.98 %  -172.69
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       464.64  -1.75 %    -8.27
 EUR/USD                                1.266   -0.2 %  -0.0026
 USD/JPY                                79.47  -0.61 %  -0.4900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.759       --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.434       --    -0.04
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,556.81  -0.71 %  -$11.09
 US CRUDE                              $91.06  -0.86 %    -0.79
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets retreat on caution before EU summit 	
    Wall St ends flat after late volatility                    	
    Nikkei down 1.2 percent, sensitive to euro fears           	
    Euro nears 21-month low on Greek worries; Aussie falls     	
    PRECIOUS-Gold slumps on scepticism of EU meeting           	
    METALS-Copper comes off one-week high on Europe caution    	
    Brent slips on potential Iran deal, economy concerns       	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    SAP 	
    Europe's top software company said it would buy U.S. software maker Ariba
Inc for $45 a share, turning up the heat on SAP's U.S. rival Oracle
 in the Internet-based software market. The deal puts Ariba's enterprise
value at about $4.3 billion. 	
    	
    LSE, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO 	
    Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday they were
selling their combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE), as
they both move to shed non-core assets and strengthen capital. 	
    	
    BANKIA 	
    The Spanish government is set to outline its plan to restructure the
recently nationalised Bankia and announce how much additional money it
will pump into the ailing lender. 	
    	
    SOCIETE GENERALE 	
    The French bank is aiming to resume paying a dividend for 2012 after it
scrapped its 2011 payout to save cash and bolster its balance sheet, its chief
executive said. 	
    	
    CREDIT AGRICOLE  	
    The French bank has renewed a request for the Greek Central Bank to grant
its Emporiki unit access to a liquidity facility, which has been made available
to some other local banks. 	
    	
    ABB  	
    Joe Hogan, Chief Executive of the Swiss engineering group which closed its
purchase of Thomas & Betts this month, said he will focus on integrating the
acquisition and ruled out any further large deals in the near term. 	
    	
    ENI, SNAM  	
    The Italian government wants oil and gas group Eni to sell at least 25.1
percent of its controlling stake in gas group Snam to state-controlled Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti, according to a draft government decree seen by Reuters.
 	
    	
    FIAT 	
    Mazda Motor Corp is in talks with Fiat SpA to form a business
tie-up, a source said, as the loss-making Japanese automaker seeks a revival
path after losing its strategic partnership with Ford Motor Co.
 	
    	
    PARMALAT  	
    The dairy company, owned by France's Lactalis, said on Tuesday it had bought
Lactalis American Group in an inetr-group operation. The deal was done on the
basis of an enterprice value of $904 million.	
	
    TELENET, KPN  	
    Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet is talking to private
equity firms about making a joint bid for KPN-owned BASE, the country's
third-biggest mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told
Reuters. 	
    	
    BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN  	
    The EU's tax chief wants carmakers to drop opposition to proposals to change
EU fuel taxation that would likely curtail diesel demand, saying they will be
given a decade to adapt engine production to a new regime.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
