Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to open slightly higher
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to open slightly higher

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a slightly
higher open on Thursday, halting the previous session's sell-off, but gains
could be limited as concerns over Spain's ability to rescue its banking sector
continue to spook investors.	
    Data showing that German retail sales rose more than expected in April on a
monthly basis, up 0.6 percent in real terms, helped soothe worries about the
outlook for the euro zone economy, but may not be enough to eclipse mounting
concerns over Spain and Italy. 	
    At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is on track to
post a monthly loss of 8.2 percent, its worst monthly performance since the
nosedive of last August, when it sank 13.8 percent.	
    Asian shares and commodity prices retreated on Thursday while the euro
currency dropped to its lowest in almost two years against the dollar, as a
surge in Spain's borrowing costs fuelled worries the country may not be able to
fix its ailing banking sector and may need a bailout.	
    On Wednesday, Spain's 10-year debt yields surged to six-month
highs of over 6.7 percent, flirting with the closely-watched 7 percent level,
seen as unsustainable.	
    "The uncertainty and fear that there is no short term solution in sight for
Spain has really weighed on traders...(who) are eyeing Italy for signs of strain
as this escalated debt burdening spreads," said Andrew Taylor, strategist at GFT
Markets, in Sydney.	
    "What has been very apparent with price action is the complete lack of two
way flows. We have not seen anything that resembles a bounce from these newly
set lows in Asia time. With such a tight range in Asia I expect that early
Europe may look to squeeze markets higher to find where the solid resistance
sits before reversing and testing the recent lows."	
    The Euro STOXX 50 index, which hit a six-month low on Wednesday,
will face resistance at 2,167 points, which represents the 23.6 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the index's drop from late April to Wednesday.	
    Investors' focus will also be on Ireland on Thursday, which holds the only
popular vote on Europe's new fiscal treaty, with opinion polls pointing to a
'yes' vote that would save the euro zone from extra trouble. 	
    Nordic banks will be in the spotlight, after Moody's rating agency
downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank
, and four other Danish banks, citing a difficult operating
environment and reliance on market funding. 	
       	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,313.32  -1.43 %    -19.1
 NIKKEI                              8,542.73  -1.05 %   -90.46
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       465.55  -0.77 %    -3.60
 EUR/USD                               1.2386   0.17 %   0.0021
 USD/JPY                                78.82  -0.34 %  -0.2700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.622       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.275       --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,562.50   0.04 %    $0.60
 US CRUDE                              $87.93   0.13 %     0.11
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Spain debt woes spur flight to US bonds, dlr 	
    Nikkei slides; exporters hit by yen but power firms jump    	
    Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower               	
    Euro heads for biggest drop in eight months                 	
    Copper hits 2012 low, euro zone woes hurt                   	
    Brent drops below $103 as debt crisis roils Europe          	
    Gold pauses after rebound; Spain in focus                   	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    DANSKE, JYSKE BANK, SYDBANK, SPAR NORD BANK
, RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK, POHJOLA  	
   Moody's rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial
institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish banks as well as Finland's
Pohjola bank and OP-Pohjola group, citing a difficult operating environment and
reliance on market funding.  	
    	
    SOCIETE GENERALE  	
    Greek lender Geniki Bank, majority-owned by France's Societe
Generale, on Wednesday reported a smaller first quarter loss compared to a year
earlier as it booked lower provisions for bad debt. 	
    	
    DEXIA  	
    Private equity firm Permira is up against U.S. asset managers and
an insurance group in the race to buy the $1 billion asset management arm of
bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, people familiar with the situation said.
 	
    	
    FRANCE TELECOM, KPN  	
    Lobbying group ETNO, whose members include Deutsche Telekom and
Telecom Italia, on Wednesday urged EU governments to team up with
telecoms operators to fund the roll-out of high-speed networks as the sector
grapples with falling revenues. 	
    	
    CASINO  	
    Grupo Pão de Açúcar's  food and appliance units are
interdependent, a senior executive at Brazil's biggest retailer said on
Wednesday, denying reports that the Via Varejo home appliance unit could be
sold. Local media have reported that a breakup of the retail giant could allow
Chairman Abilio Diniz to part ways with his partner, French retailer Casino
, after a bruising ownership struggle last year. 	
    	
    SWISS RE  	
    Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Thursday it would sell U.S. Admin Re
holding company REALIC to Jackson National Life Insurance for $600 million in
cash as part of its strategy to unlock capital and realign its
business. 	
    	
    ENI  	
    Italy's oil and gas major Eni approved on Wednesday a sale of 30 percent
minus one share in gas network Snam to state-controlled holding company
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion), Eni
said. Eni and CDP agreed to fix a price for Snam at 3.47 euros per share, with a
nearly 11 percent premium to Snam's 3.136 euro per share. 	
    	
    LUNDIN PETROLEUM  	
    Swedish insurer and pension fund group Folksam will sell its 1.2 percent
stake in Lundin after the oil and gas producer rejected calls for an independent
investigation into its human rights record in Africa. Lundin Petroleum's
business in Sudan and Ethiopia in the late 1990s and early 2000s has been the
target of criticism in recent years and Folksam had asked for a new
investigation into the allegations, a proposal rejected in a vote at a stormy
annual general meeting of shareholders earlier this month.	
    	
    VOLKSWAGEN  	
    The carmaker said early on Thursay it agreed with labour leaders on a pay
deal. It plans to publish the outcome of the wage negotiations at a press
conference at 0900 GMT.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

