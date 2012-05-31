Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to open slightly higher

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, halting the previous session's sell-off, but gains could be limited as concerns over Spain's ability to rescue its banking sector continue to spook investors. Data showing that German retail sales rose more than expected in April on a monthly basis, up 0.6 percent in real terms, helped soothe worries about the outlook for the euro zone economy, but may not be enough to eclipse mounting concerns over Spain and Italy. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is on track to post a monthly loss of 8.2 percent, its worst monthly performance since the nosedive of last August, when it sank 13.8 percent. Asian shares and commodity prices retreated on Thursday while the euro currency dropped to its lowest in almost two years against the dollar, as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs fuelled worries the country may not be able to fix its ailing banking sector and may need a bailout. On Wednesday, Spain's 10-year debt yields surged to six-month highs of over 6.7 percent, flirting with the closely-watched 7 percent level, seen as unsustainable. "The uncertainty and fear that there is no short term solution in sight for Spain has really weighed on traders...(who) are eyeing Italy for signs of strain as this escalated debt burdening spreads," said Andrew Taylor, strategist at GFT Markets, in Sydney. "What has been very apparent with price action is the complete lack of two way flows. We have not seen anything that resembles a bounce from these newly set lows in Asia time. With such a tight range in Asia I expect that early Europe may look to squeeze markets higher to find where the solid resistance sits before reversing and testing the recent lows." The Euro STOXX 50 index, which hit a six-month low on Wednesday, will face resistance at 2,167 points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's drop from late April to Wednesday. Investors' focus will also be on Ireland on Thursday, which holds the only popular vote on Europe's new fiscal treaty, with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote that would save the euro zone from extra trouble. Nordic banks will be in the spotlight, after Moody's rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank , and four other Danish banks, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on market funding. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.32 -1.43 % -19.1 NIKKEI 8,542.73 -1.05 % -90.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.55 -0.77 % -3.60 EUR/USD 1.2386 0.17 % 0.0021 USD/JPY 78.82 -0.34 % -0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.622 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.275 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,562.50 0.04 % $0.60 US CRUDE $87.93 0.13 % 0.11 GLOBAL MARKETS-Spain debt woes spur flight to US bonds, dlr Nikkei slides; exporters hit by yen but power firms jump Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower Euro heads for biggest drop in eight months Copper hits 2012 low, euro zone woes hurt Brent drops below $103 as debt crisis roils Europe Gold pauses after rebound; Spain in focus COMPANY NEWS: DANSKE, JYSKE BANK, SYDBANK, SPAR NORD BANK , RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK, POHJOLA Moody's rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish banks as well as Finland's Pohjola bank and OP-Pohjola group, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on market funding. SOCIETE GENERALE Greek lender Geniki Bank, majority-owned by France's Societe Generale, on Wednesday reported a smaller first quarter loss compared to a year earlier as it booked lower provisions for bad debt. DEXIA Private equity firm Permira is up against U.S. asset managers and an insurance group in the race to buy the $1 billion asset management arm of bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, people familiar with the situation said. FRANCE TELECOM, KPN Lobbying group ETNO, whose members include Deutsche Telekom and Telecom Italia, on Wednesday urged EU governments to team up with telecoms operators to fund the roll-out of high-speed networks as the sector grapples with falling revenues. CASINO Grupo Pão de Açúcar's food and appliance units are interdependent, a senior executive at Brazil's biggest retailer said on Wednesday, denying reports that the Via Varejo home appliance unit could be sold. Local media have reported that a breakup of the retail giant could allow Chairman Abilio Diniz to part ways with his partner, French retailer Casino , after a bruising ownership struggle last year. SWISS RE Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Thursday it would sell U.S. Admin Re holding company REALIC to Jackson National Life Insurance for $600 million in cash as part of its strategy to unlock capital and realign its business. ENI Italy's oil and gas major Eni approved on Wednesday a sale of 30 percent minus one share in gas network Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion), Eni said. Eni and CDP agreed to fix a price for Snam at 3.47 euros per share, with a nearly 11 percent premium to Snam's 3.136 euro per share. LUNDIN PETROLEUM Swedish insurer and pension fund group Folksam will sell its 1.2 percent stake in Lundin after the oil and gas producer rejected calls for an independent investigation into its human rights record in Africa. Lundin Petroleum's business in Sudan and Ethiopia in the late 1990s and early 2000s has been the target of criticism in recent years and Folksam had asked for a new investigation into the allegations, a proposal rejected in a vote at a stormy annual general meeting of shareholders earlier this month. VOLKSWAGEN The carmaker said early on Thursay it agreed with labour leaders on a pay deal. It plans to publish the outcome of the wage negotiations at a press conference at 0900 GMT.