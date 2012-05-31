FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend sell-off
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling on Thursday,
adding to the previous session's sell-off and poised to record their worst
monthly performance since the nosedive of last August, as intensifying fears
over the euro zone debt crisis continue to spook investors.	
    Asian shares and commodity prices retreated on Thursday while the euro
currency dropped to its lowest in almost two years against the dollar, as a
surge in Spain's borrowing costs fuelled worries the country may not be able to
fix its ailing banking sector and may need a bailout.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 13
points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 2 to 10 points
lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 2 to
4 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which dropped
1.5 percent on Wednesday, has lost 6.5 percent so far in May, on track to post
its worst monthly performance since a 10.6 percent drop in August.	
       	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,313.32  -1.43 %    -19.1
 NIKKEI                              8,526.28  -1.24 %  -106.91
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       465.06  -0.87 %    -4.09
 EUR/USD                               1.2391   0.21 %   0.0026
 USD/JPY                                78.75  -0.43 %  -0.3400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.620       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.271       --    -0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,560.74  -0.07 %   -$1.16
 US CRUDE                              $87.70  -0.14 %    -0.10
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Spain debt woes spur flight to US bonds, dlr 	
    Nikkei slides; exporters hit by yen but power firms jump    	
    Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower               	
    Euro heads for biggest drop in eight months                 	
    Copper hits 2012 low, euro zone woes hurt                   	
    Brent drops below $103 as debt crisis roils Europe          	
    Gold pauses after rebound; Spain in focus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.