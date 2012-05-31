Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend sell-off

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling on Thursday, adding to the previous session's sell-off and poised to record their worst monthly performance since the nosedive of last August, as intensifying fears over the euro zone debt crisis continue to spook investors. Asian shares and commodity prices retreated on Thursday while the euro currency dropped to its lowest in almost two years against the dollar, as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs fuelled worries the country may not be able to fix its ailing banking sector and may need a bailout. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 13 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 2 to 10 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 2 to 4 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday, has lost 6.5 percent so far in May, on track to post its worst monthly performance since a 10.6 percent drop in August. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.32 -1.43 % -19.1 NIKKEI 8,526.28 -1.24 % -106.91 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.06 -0.87 % -4.09 EUR/USD 1.2391 0.21 % 0.0026 USD/JPY 78.75 -0.43 % -0.3400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.620 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.271 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,560.74 -0.07 % -$1.16 US CRUDE $87.70 -0.14 % -0.10 GLOBAL MARKETS-Spain debt woes spur flight to US bonds, dlr Nikkei slides; exporters hit by yen but power firms jump Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower Euro heads for biggest drop in eight months Copper hits 2012 low, euro zone woes hurt Brent drops below $103 as debt crisis roils Europe Gold pauses after rebound; Spain in focus