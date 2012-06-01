FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed, focus on U.S. jobs data
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 5:52 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed, focus on U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European shares are set to open mixed on Friday,
with investors staying cautious ahead of closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data after some disappointing numbers from the United States in the previous
session and weaker Chinese factory data overnight.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 
 to open flat to 3 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 11 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent. France's
CAC-40 is seen opening 7 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent.	
    China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in May, down
from April's 13-month high of 53.3 and below the 52.2 forecast, weakness that
was confirmed by a separate HSBC's PMI survey which showed the manufacturing
sector contracting for a seventh month in a row. 	
    In the United States, the employment report for May is expected to show that
nonfarm payrolls increased 150,000, up from a paltry 115,000 in April.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0546 GMT                                   
                                                 LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                 1,310.33     -0.23 %      -2.99
     NIKKEI                                  8,444.37     -1.15 %     -98.36
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                      -0.67 %      -3.15
     EUR/USD                                   1.2364      0.04 %     0.0005
     USD/JPY                                    78.44      0.11 %     0.0900
     10-YR US TSY YLD                           1.570          --       0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                             1.213          --      -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                              $1,559.20     -0.22 %     -$3.50
     US CRUDE                                  $86.44      -0.1 %      -0.09
 	
    * Weak China PMI exacerbates bearish sentiment for shares   	
    * Brent drops after China data, stays below $102/bbl        	
    * Nikkei slips toward worst weekly losing run in 20 years   	
    * Gold dips as euro eases, heads for weekly loss            	
    * Copper firms on bargain hunting, shrugs off China PMI     	
    * Wall St closes dire month with a whimper

