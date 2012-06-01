European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed, focus on U.S. jobs data

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European shares are set to open mixed on Friday, with investors staying cautious ahead of closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls data after some disappointing numbers from the United States in the previous session and weaker Chinese factory data overnight. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat to 3 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 11 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent. France's CAC-40 is seen opening 7 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent. China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in May, down from April's 13-month high of 53.3 and below the 52.2 forecast, weakness that was confirmed by a separate HSBC's PMI survey which showed the manufacturing sector contracting for a seventh month in a row. In the United States, the employment report for May is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased 150,000, up from a paltry 115,000 in April. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0546 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,310.33 -0.23 % -2.99 NIKKEI 8,444.37 -1.15 % -98.36 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.67 % -3.15 EUR/USD 1.2364 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 78.44 0.11 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.570 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.213 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,559.20 -0.22 % -$3.50 US CRUDE $86.44 -0.1 % -0.09 * Weak China PMI exacerbates bearish sentiment for shares * Brent drops after China data, stays below $102/bbl * Nikkei slips toward worst weekly losing run in 20 years * Gold dips as euro eases, heads for weekly loss * Copper firms on bargain hunting, shrugs off China PMI * Wall St closes dire month with a whimper