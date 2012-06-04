European Factors to Watch - Shares to extend sell-off

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open sharply lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous session as disappointing global economic data on Friday sparked a renewed selloff of riskier assets. Financial spreadbetters expected Germany's DAX to open 94 to 109 points lower, or as much as 1.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 47 to 50 points lower, or as much as 1.7 percent. The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.4 percent to a seven-month closing low on Friday, while the Dax and the CAC-40 hit five- and six-month troughs respectively, after weak data from the United States, Europe and China cast new doubts on prospects for a global economic recovery. "That negativity has saturated Asian markets and is expected to weigh on today's European open," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at London Capital Group said. Disappointing U.S. payrolls numbers on Friday fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve will launch further monetary stimulus to shore up growth. The median forecast from 15 primary dealers, which do business directly with the Fed, showed a 50 percent chance the U.S. central bank will eventually launch another round of quantitative easing, according to Reuters polling. "Weaker data increase the odds of central bank action; however...we see little action over the coming week," Societe Generale said in a note. "QE3 would give some reassurance that there is a pilot in the plane, but for risk sentiment to durably improve, tangible policy action is required by euro area governments." German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a central authority to manage euro area finances, major new powers for the European Commission, European Parliament and European Court of Justice and a coordinated European approach to reforming labour markets, social security systems and tax policies, German officials said. Until euro zone states agree to steps of this kind and the unprecedented loss of sovereignty they involve, the officials said Berlin will refuse to consider other initiatives like joint euro zone bonds or a "banking union" with cross-border deposit guarantees - measures Berlin says could only come in a second wave of reforms. Investors were bracing for further bad news from the euro zone when June's euro zone investor sentiment index is published at 0830 GMT, with the reading forecast to fall to -29.5 after hitting -24.5 - a low not seen since the height of the financial crisis in September 2009 - in May. More upbeat data is expected from the other side of the Atlantic at 1400 GMT, with factory orders estimated to have risen 0.2 percent month on month in April after a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month. Trading volumes are expected to be thin as the UK market, Europe's largest, is shut for a bank holiday. The Greek market is also closed. Dutch technology group ASML and French healthcare company Essilor were set to join the Euro STOXX 50 index as part of a reshuffle due to become effective on June 18, index provider STOXX said late on Friday. They were due to replace German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse and Italian telco Telecom Italia. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 520 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,278.0 -2.46 % -32.29 NIKKEI 8,268.2 -2.04 % -172.05 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -2.45 % -11.31 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2406 -0.19 % -0.0023 USD/JPY 78.15 0.1 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY 1.484 -- 0.03 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.173 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,623. -0.1 % -$1.66 4 US CRUDE $81.65 -1.9 % -1.58 * GLOBAL MARKETS: Investors stampede from risky assets * Japan shares drop sharply, Topix near three decade low * US futures dip after Friday's big selloff * Copper slides to over 7-month low on US jobs data * Gold pauses after rally triggered by weak US data * Brent crude drops to 16-month low on economic data