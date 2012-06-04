UPDATE 1-European Factors to Watch - Shares to extend sell-off

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open sharply lower on Monday after disappointing global economic data added to simmering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and sparked a global sell-off of riskier assets. At 0614 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX contracts were down 1.4 percent and futures for France's CAC were down 0.8 percent. The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.4 percent to a seven-month closing low on Friday, while the Dax and the CAC-40 hit five- and six-month troughs respectively, after weak data from the United States, Europe and China cast new doubts on prospects for a global economic recovery. "That negativity has saturated Asian markets and is expected to weigh on today's European open," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at London Capital Group said. Disappointing U.S. payrolls numbers on Friday fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve will launch further monetary stimulus to shore up growth. The median forecast from 15 primary dealers, which do business directly with the Fed, showed a 50 percent chance the U.S. central bank will eventually launch another round of quantitative easing, according to Reuters polling. "Weaker data increase the odds of central bank action; however...we see little action over the coming week," Societe Generale said in a note. "QE3 would give some reassurance that there is a pilot in the plane, but for risk sentiment to durably improve, tangible policy action is required by euro area governments." German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a central authority to manage euro area finances, a coordinated approach to reforming labour markets, social security systems and tax policies, as well as major new powers for the European Commission, European Parliament and European Court of Justice and German officials said. Until euro zone states agree to steps of this kind and the unprecedented loss of sovereignty they involve, the officials said Berlin will refuse to consider other initiatives like joint euro zone bonds or a "banking union" with cross-border deposit guarantees - measures Berlin says could only come in a second wave of reforms. A squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in Italy's deficit hit demand for new cars in the country last month, with Fiat's sales down 14.3 percent from the same month a year ago, data showed late on Friday. Investors were bracing for further bad news when June's euro zone investor sentiment index is published at 0830 GMT, with the reading forecast to fall to -29.5 after hitting -24.5 - a low not seen since the height of the financial crisis in September 2009 - in May. More upbeat data is expected from the other side of the Atlantic at 1400 GMT, with factory orders estimated to have risen 0.2 percent month on month in April after a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month. Trading volumes are expected to be thin as the UK market, Europe's largest, is shut for a bank holiday. The Greek market is also closed. Dutch technology group ASML and French healthcare company Essilor were set to join the Euro STOXX 50 index on June 18, index provider STOXX said late on Friday. They were due to replace German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse and Italian telco Telecom Italia. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COMPANY NEWS ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI Europe's third-biggest insurer, Generali, on Saturday named Mario Greco, a top executive at Zurich Insurance Group, as its new CEO after Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted in a rapid boardroom coup. VOLKSWAGEN, MAN Volkswagen elevated China's status within its sprawling empire and reasserted control over its wayward trucks brands with an extensive overhaul of senior management as it bids for market dominance. VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW, PORSCHE Volkswagen reported a 28 percent increase in car sales in the United States to 38,657 vehicles. Mercedes-Benz USA reported the highest May on record with sales of 22,515, up 19 percent from the year-earlier month. BMW in the U.S. reported sales up 7.1 percent. Sales at Porsche Cars North America rose 1 percent. CONTINENTAL Continental would not rule out the periodic sale of some smaller businesses and would only consider a large acquisition - if at all - once debt was paid down, the company's chief financial officer told Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper. FIAT Italy's new car sales dropped 14.26 percent, or 46,470 vehicles, in May from the same month a year ago, improving from recent months but still continuing a slump as the country feels the squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in its deficit. EADS European aerospace group may get its own banking licence amid concerns about rating downgrades in Europe's banking sector, departing chief financial officer Hans Peter Ring told German daily Financial Times Deutschland. LUFTHANSA Loss-making unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) will be profitable in 2013, AUA's Chief Executive Jaan Albrecht told newspaper Krone. Separately the company said in a statement 120 pilots and 221 flight crew members have used the opportunity to leave the company based on old agreements after a deadline expired. BAYER The German drugmaker said trials showed its potential blockbuster regorafenib prolonged the lives of patients with an aggressive type of gastrointestinal cancer without their tumours worsening, and it will seek approval for wider use of the drug. THYSSENKRUPP Germany's biggest steelmaker has attracted interest from Brazil's Vale VALE5.SA and South Korea's Posco 005490.KS for its struggling steel plants in Brazil and the United States, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported. (Full Story) TAKKT The company will buy privately held German Ratioform Holding for 210 million euros on a debt free basis. (Full Story) BERTRANDT The German provider of engineer services expects growth in the second half of its fiscal 2011/12 year to be in line with the first-half, when revenue jumped 27.7 percent and operating profit increased 30 percent, its financial chief told Boersen-Zeitung. He also expects to maintain a dividend pay-out ratio of 40 percent. ROCHE A study of Roche's ROG.VX experimental "armed antibody" found it extended the length of time breast cancer patients lived without their disease getting worse, marking the second successful pivotal trial in this new class of cancer drugs. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Italy's third-largest bank may have too much Italian government debt on its books, its chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Friday, pointing to risks stemming from sovereign debt holdings amid a euro zone crisis. Gianni Zonin, chairman of unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza, confirmed his bank had made an offer for Monte Paschi's unit Biverbanca. FRENCH BANKS French banks cut their overseas lending by almost $200 billion in the final quarter of last year, adding to an even sharper retreat in the previous three months and highlighting the scale of their loan pull-back, international lending data show. BP The Russian billionaire co-owners of TNK-BP, the Russian joint venture of oil major BP, are not in a position to block the possible sale of the British company's stake, a source close to BP said. 