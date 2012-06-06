FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, central banks in focus
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, central banks in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - European shares are set to rise sharply on
Wednesday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, on expectations that recent
disappointing economic figures and worsening euro zone credit crisis could
prompt central banks to announce fresh stimulus measures.	
    The European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates at 1.0 percent,
but could indicate a readiness to cut interest rates as early as next month
given a weakening economy and Spain's banking troubles. 	
    Spain said it is losing access to credit markets and appealed to its
European partners to help revive its banks, a distress signal sure to intensify
global pressure on Europe to move faster to the aid of its fourth-largest
economy. 	
    Focus will also be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will
speak on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee on Thursday.
Investors will look for hints of any policy support by the central bank. 	
    In another sign of deteriorating conditions, Moody's Investors Service cut
the credit ratings of six German banking groups and Austria's three-largest
banks, saying they face risks if the euro zone crisis deepens. 	
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100  to open 41 to
44 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, as trading resumes on the British
stock market following a two-day holiday.  	
   Germany's DAX was seen gaining 86 to 93 points, or as much as 1.6
percent, while France's CAC-40 was expected to rise 37 to 38 points, or
as much as 1.3 percent.  	
   Japan's Nikkei average surged 1.8 percent on  stronger-than-expected
U.S. services data and as Australia's economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3
percent last quarter.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0540 GMT                                    
                                                  LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                  1,285.50      0.57 %       7.32
     NIKKEI                                   8,540.92       1.9 %     158.92
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                        1.25 %       5.67
     EUR/USD                                    1.2486      0.31 %     0.0038
     USD/JPY                                     78.81      0.11 %     0.0900
     10-YR US TSY YLD                            1.602          --       0.03
     10-YR BUND YLD                              1.224          --       0.00
     SPOT GOLD                               $1,624.86      0.47 %      $7.61
     US CRUDE                                   $84.84      0.65 %       0.55
 	
    * Shares rise as Spanish woes stoke stimulus hopes          	
    * Nikkei gains 1.3 pct on U.S. data, Australia GDP          	
    * Euro gains on short-covering                              	
    * Wall St rebounds but mood still sour                      	
    * Brent crude rises above $99 on US data, eyes ECB          	
    * Gold rises as investors await ECB action                  	
    * Copper edges up, ECB meeting eyed

