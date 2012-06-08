FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks seen reversing brisk rally
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks seen reversing brisk rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling on Friday,
reversing the week's brisk rally, as recent expectation of fresh U.S. stimulus
measures waned following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
who gave no hint of imminent steps.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 28 to 30
points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 37
to 39 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 
to open 32 to 35 points lower, or down as much as 1 percent.	
    After hitting an eight-month low last Friday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index sharply rallied, gaining as much as 5 percent on the
week, boosted by speculation that central banks would take further action to
revive slower global growth as well as by hopes that policymakers in Europe were
working on a solution to Spain's banking crisis.	
    Bernanke said on Thursday the Fed was ready to shield the economy if
financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus
was imminent, prompting U.S. stocks to surrender the day's gains.
 	
    The Euro STOXX 50 is still up 3.6 percent on the week.	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,314.99  -0.01 %    -0.14
 NIKKEI                              8,460.05  -2.08 %  -179.67
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.70  -0.82 %    -3.82
 EUR/USD                               1.2524  -0.29 %  -0.0037
 USD/JPY                                79.29  -0.46 %  -0.3700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.612       --    -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.369       --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,574.44  -0.93 %  -$14.71
 US CRUDE                              $83.30  -1.79 %    -1.52
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on unclear U.S. policy stimulus  	
    US STOCKS-S&P ends flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke  	
    Nikkei hit by global worries; investors unravel positions   	
    FOREX-Euro slip as Fed disappointment outweighs China cut   	
    PRECIOUS-Gold extends sell-off after Fed disappoints        	
    Copper falls on US stimulus uncertainty, China data worries

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.