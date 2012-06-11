FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares to jump on Spain bank deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to jump on Spain bank deal

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - European shares are set to surge on Monday, with
investors seen rushing back to riskier assets after euro zone finance ministers
agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese
trade data beat predictions.  	
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
 were up 2.4 to 2.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to rise about 1.8 percent.	
    Asian markets leapt and U.S. stock futures climbed as sentiment improved
after the 17-nation euro currency area agreed on Saturday to lend Madrid up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, more than an initial
audit suggested it might need. 	
    "In terms of fundamentals, this is clearly an important step as the money
now seems to be on the table to heal the Spanish banking sector. When the bad
loans can gradually be taken off, the balance sheet and the sector can start to
function in a normal way," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets, said.	
    "However, this does not mean we have clear sailing from here. In order to
get out of this situation, we need structural supply side reforms and some
growth."	
    Shares in European banks are likely to post strong gains. The STOXX Europe
600 banking index fell nearly 12 percent last month on concerns about
the future of Spanish banks and the euro zone.	
    But investors are expected to remain jittery as, after the euro zone's
latest help for Spain following bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal, the
focus will shift to Greece's re-run election on June 17 as the poll result could
determine whether the country stays or leaves the euro zone.	
    "Resolving Spain's banking problem solves a symptom of the structural flaws
in the Euro area. The nature of the resolution does not solve the underlying
structural flaw of a disintegrated banking system," UBS said in a note.	
    "It is to be hoped that in providing a remedy for the symptoms, the Euro
area leadership do not lose their desire to overcome the causes of the crisis."	
    Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2 percent, while U.S. stocks futures
   were up 1  to 1.3 percent. On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300
closed 0.2 percent lower at 982.30 points.	
    European equities are also likely to get support from Chinese data, with
miners seen tracking stronger metals prices. While manufacturing-related figures
in China pointed to domestic economic weakness, the country's exports and
imports figures were much stronger than expected. �	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT                                    
                                                  LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                  1,325.66      0.81 %      10.67
     NIKKEI                                   8,624.90      1.96 %     165.64
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                        2.17 %      10.01
     EUR/USD                                    1.2637     -0.14 %    -0.0018
     USD/JPY                                     79.58      0.04 %     0.0300
     10-YR US TSY YLD                            1.707          --       0.08
     10-YR BUND YLD                              1.400          --       0.08
     SPOT GOLD                               $1,600.14      0.39 %      $6.29
     US CRUDE                                   $85.91      2.15 %       1.81
 	
    * Shares, euro jump as EU aids Spanish banks                 	
    * Japan's Nikkei climbs, Spanish bailout soothes nerves      	
    * Euro jumps above $1.26 on Spain bank relief                	
    * Brent above $102 on Spain rescue, Iran                     	
    * Copper rebounds on Spain aid, China data                   	
    * Gold up after Spain deal; outpaced by other metals         	
    * U.S. stock futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal            
   	
	
    COMPANY NEWS
    VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE   	
    Porsche SE will acquire a share in VW in addition to 4.5 billion euros ($5.6
billion) in cash in a deal that could see it sell its 50.1 percent stake in
Porsche sports cars to VW without paying any taxes, a magazine
reported.  	
 	
    LUFTHANSA, EADS, TUI  	
    German airline Condor, a unit of British tour operator Thomas Cook,
plans to expand its fleet thanks to strong demand for package tours, Thomas Cook
Germany's chief told weekly magazine Focus.  	
   Separately, TUI rival Rewe Touristik is planning further acquisitions or
stake purchases following its recent deal to buy Czech tour operator Exim.  	
   Related news, and  	
  	
    TESCO 	
    Britain's biggest retailer posted a fall in UK underlying sales in its first
quarter, showing its recovery plan following January's shock profit warning is
taking time to gain traction. 	
 	
    TECHNICOLOR 	
    French company Technicolor has rejected a revised offer from JPMorgan Chase
 to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and opted
for the original, lower offer instead, saying the higher offer carried
additional conditions which it could not accept, such as a break-up fee.
   	
         	
    ROCHE  	
    U.S. health regulators have approved a new breast cancer drug from Roche
that the company hopes will become the standard treatment for women with an
aggressive, incurable form of cancer.  	
	
    AIRBUS  	
    Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was "very relaxed" about the
slow-selling A350-1000 and hinted a three-year order drought for the $320
million passenger jet could come to an end soon.  	
     	
    PERNOD RICARD  	
    British drinks giant Diageo is leading the race into emerging
markets ahead of French rival Pernod Ricard and looks set to be the
first to get half its sales from these growth areas as it serves drinkers from
Moscow to Mumbai.  	
     	
    ERICSSON  	
    The world's biggest maker of wireless telecom network gear, with 38 percent
of global market share, is not dependent on its European neighbours and could
fair well, according to an article in Barron's. 	
     	
    GLAXOSMITHKLINE 	
    An experimental drug in development by the drugmaker could be a lifesaver
for patients with severe anaemia, but it could also be a race winner for
athletes desperate to perform better, according the Financial Times.  	
    	
    VODAFONE 	
    Vodafone is facing fresh controversy after it emerged that the mobile phone
giant did not pay any corporation tax in Britain last year, the Daily Telegraph
said.  	
     	
    VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS  	
    Ditlev Engel, the head of the world's biggest wind turbine maker, said on
Sunday that the U.S. wind turbine market is likely to fall by 80 percent next
year because of the expected expiry of an important tax credit. 
 	
     	
    NOVO NORDISK    	
    The world's biggest insulin producer said a study had confirmed its diabetes
drug Victoza provided greater reductions in blood sugar levels than rival drug
Byetta from Amylin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.