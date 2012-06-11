European Factors to Watch-Shares to jump on Spain bank deal

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - European shares are set to surge on Monday, with investors seen rushing back to riskier assets after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese trade data beat predictions. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 2.4 to 2.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to rise about 1.8 percent. Asian markets leapt and U.S. stock futures climbed as sentiment improved after the 17-nation euro currency area agreed on Saturday to lend Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, more than an initial audit suggested it might need. "In terms of fundamentals, this is clearly an important step as the money now seems to be on the table to heal the Spanish banking sector. When the bad loans can gradually be taken off, the balance sheet and the sector can start to function in a normal way," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said. "However, this does not mean we have clear sailing from here. In order to get out of this situation, we need structural supply side reforms and some growth." Shares in European banks are likely to post strong gains. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell nearly 12 percent last month on concerns about the future of Spanish banks and the euro zone. But investors are expected to remain jittery as, after the euro zone's latest help for Spain following bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal, the focus will shift to Greece's re-run election on June 17 as the poll result could determine whether the country stays or leaves the euro zone. "Resolving Spain's banking problem solves a symptom of the structural flaws in the Euro area. The nature of the resolution does not solve the underlying structural flaw of a disintegrated banking system," UBS said in a note. "It is to be hoped that in providing a remedy for the symptoms, the Euro area leadership do not lose their desire to overcome the causes of the crisis." Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2 percent, while U.S. stocks futures were up 1 to 1.3 percent. On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.2 percent lower at 982.30 points. European equities are also likely to get support from Chinese data, with miners seen tracking stronger metals prices. While manufacturing-related figures in China pointed to domestic economic weakness, the country's exports and imports figures were much stronger than expected. � MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,325.66 0.81 % 10.67 NIKKEI 8,624.90 1.96 % 165.64 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.17 % 10.01 EUR/USD 1.2637 -0.14 % -0.0018 USD/JPY 79.58 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.707 -- 0.08 10-YR BUND YLD 1.400 -- 0.08 SPOT GOLD $1,600.14 0.39 % $6.29 US CRUDE $85.91 2.15 % 1.81 * Shares, euro jump as EU aids Spanish banks * Japan's Nikkei climbs, Spanish bailout soothes nerves * Euro jumps above $1.26 on Spain bank relief * Brent above $102 on Spain rescue, Iran * Copper rebounds on Spain aid, China data * Gold up after Spain deal; outpaced by other metals * U.S. stock futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal COMPANY NEWS VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE Porsche SE will acquire a share in VW in addition to 4.5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in cash in a deal that could see it sell its 50.1 percent stake in Porsche sports cars to VW without paying any taxes, a magazine reported. LUFTHANSA, EADS, TUI German airline Condor, a unit of British tour operator Thomas Cook, plans to expand its fleet thanks to strong demand for package tours, Thomas Cook Germany's chief told weekly magazine Focus. Separately, TUI rival Rewe Touristik is planning further acquisitions or stake purchases following its recent deal to buy Czech tour operator Exim. Related news, and TESCO Britain's biggest retailer posted a fall in UK underlying sales in its first quarter, showing its recovery plan following January's shock profit warning is taking time to gain traction. TECHNICOLOR French company Technicolor has rejected a revised offer from JPMorgan Chase to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and opted for the original, lower offer instead, saying the higher offer carried additional conditions which it could not accept, such as a break-up fee. ROCHE U.S. health regulators have approved a new breast cancer drug from Roche that the company hopes will become the standard treatment for women with an aggressive, incurable form of cancer. AIRBUS Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was "very relaxed" about the slow-selling A350-1000 and hinted a three-year order drought for the $320 million passenger jet could come to an end soon. PERNOD RICARD British drinks giant Diageo is leading the race into emerging markets ahead of French rival Pernod Ricard and looks set to be the first to get half its sales from these growth areas as it serves drinkers from Moscow to Mumbai. ERICSSON The world's biggest maker of wireless telecom network gear, with 38 percent of global market share, is not dependent on its European neighbours and could fair well, according to an article in Barron's.  GLAXOSMITHKLINE An experimental drug in development by the drugmaker could be a lifesaver for patients with severe anaemia, but it could also be a race winner for athletes desperate to perform better, according the Financial Times. VODAFONE Vodafone is facing fresh controversy after it emerged that the mobile phone giant did not pay any corporation tax in Britain last year, the Daily Telegraph said. VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS Ditlev Engel, the head of the world's biggest wind turbine maker, said on Sunday that the U.S. wind turbine market is likely to fall by 80 percent next year because of the expected expiry of an important tax credit. NOVO NORDISK The world's biggest insulin producer said a study had confirmed its diabetes drug Victoza provided greater reductions in blood sugar levels than rival drug Byetta from Amylin.