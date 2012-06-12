FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed, contagion fears mount
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 6:38 AM / in 5 years

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed, contagion fears mount

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to open mixed on
Tuesday after the initial euphoria over a rescue package for debt-stricken
Spanish banks faded, with investors jittery the crisis will spread throughout
the euro zone.	
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were up 0.2
percent, while futures for Germany's DAX fell 0.1 percent by 0634 GMT.
Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to shed
about 0.1 percent.	
    After weeks of nervousness, the move by euro zone finance ministers over the
weekend to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its
teetering banks resulted in a surge of euphoria in equity markets, but this
quickly faded on concern this could exacerbate the country's rising public debt.	
    U.S. blue chips shed 1.1 percent, whilst the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was left nursing a fall of 0.6
percent, as the spotlight shone on the next potential domino to fall, with Italy
firmly in the crosshairs.	
    "Despite Spain's banks being better off to the tune of 100 billion euros,
yields on Spanish government debt have surged above the danger level as traders
interpret this as an escalation of the debt crisis and not as a preventative
measure that policy makers had tried to spin things," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer
at Capital Spreads, said in a note.	
    "Questions over where the money will come from still need to be answered but
this has been put to one side as concern has turned to when the Spanish
Government will go cap in hand to the rest of the euro zone for a full bailout
and when Italy will also buckle under the fiscal scrutiny."	
    	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT                                     
                                                    LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
     S&P 500                                    1,308.93    -1.26 %   -16.73
     NIKKEI                                     8,536.72    -1.02 %   -88.18
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP       <.MIASJ0000PUS                   -0.73 %    -3.42
     EUR/USD                                       1.249      0.2 %   0.0025
     USD/JPY                                       79.56     0.23 %   0.1800
     10-YR US TSY YLD                              1.605         --     0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                                1.313         --    -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                                 $1,589.58    -0.34 %   -$5.37
     US CRUDE                                     $81.88    -0.99 %    -0.82
 	
    	
    * Markets reverse gains on Spanish debt concerns        	
    * Spain bailout rally brief as Wall St slides           	
    * Euro on back foot as Spanish bank worries reemerge    	
    * Prices gain as Spain disappointment spurs safety bid  	
    * Gold inches down as Spain bailout boost fades         	
    * Copper falls on Spain, Greece worries                 	
    * Brent slips below $97, extends losses on Europe fears 	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS	
        	
    HOLCIM 	
    Holcim said it has met the group's sustainability targets for reducing dust
and NOx emissions and that it remains industry leader with the lowest CO2
emissions per tonne of cement producted.	
    	
    ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 	
    Zurich Financial announced it has successfully placed 400 million Swiss
francs of 7-year senior notes, maturing 2019.	
    	
    GLAXOSMITHKLINE, BASILEA 	
    Basilea enters into global agreement with Stiefel, a GSK company, for
Toctino. Basilea receives 146 million pounds upfront payment and is eligible for
additional milestones of up to 50 million pounds.	
    	
    ITALIAN INSURERS	
    The outlook for the Italian life insurance market remains negative, in line
with the negative outlook for other life insurance markets in Europe, while the
outlook for the Italian property & casualty market remains stable, Moody's said.	
    	
    LAFARGE 	
    The world's biggest cement maker unveiled plans to cut costs by 1.3 billion
euros over the next four years and boost core profit by at least 450 million.
The group aims to bring net debt below 10 billion euros as soon as possible in
2013.	
    	
    EADS 	
    Airbus A380 superjumbo jets will be out of service for several weeks when
they undergo permanent repairs to address wing cracks, the company said.	
    	
    SANOFI 	
    The drug group said it had submitted a licence application to the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration and a marketing authorisation application to the
European Medicines Agency seeking approval for Lemtrada in the treatment of
relapsing multiple sclerosis.	
    Sanofi's top-selling insulin, Lantus, does not increase the risk of cancer,
three large-scale studies in Europe and the United States found, after previous
suggestions there may be a link.	
    	
    ALSTOM 	
    The French engineering group and French state investment fund FSI will buy
Lohr Industrie's tyre-based tramway manufacture activity Translohr for 35
million euros. Alstom will own 51 percent of the company and the FSI the
remainder.	
    	
    CNP ASSURANCES 	
    The French insurer and Swiss Life said they had created Groupe
Assuristance, grouping CNP's Filassistance International and Swiss Life's
Garantie Assistance. CNP owns 66 percent and Swiss Life 34 percent of the joint
venture which represents 8 million clients.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
