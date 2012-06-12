European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed, contagion fears mount

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to open mixed on Tuesday after the initial euphoria over a rescue package for debt-stricken Spanish banks faded, with investors jittery the crisis will spread throughout the euro zone. Futures for Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were up 0.2 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX fell 0.1 percent by 0634 GMT. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to shed about 0.1 percent. After weeks of nervousness, the move by euro zone finance ministers over the weekend to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks resulted in a surge of euphoria in equity markets, but this quickly faded on concern this could exacerbate the country's rising public debt. U.S. blue chips shed 1.1 percent, whilst the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was left nursing a fall of 0.6 percent, as the spotlight shone on the next potential domino to fall, with Italy firmly in the crosshairs. "Despite Spain's banks being better off to the tune of 100 billion euros, yields on Spanish government debt have surged above the danger level as traders interpret this as an escalation of the debt crisis and not as a preventative measure that policy makers had tried to spin things," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "Questions over where the money will come from still need to be answered but this has been put to one side as concern has turned to when the Spanish Government will go cap in hand to the rest of the euro zone for a full bailout and when Italy will also buckle under the fiscal scrutiny." MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,308.93 -1.26 % -16.73 NIKKEI 8,536.72 -1.02 % -88.18 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS -0.73 % -3.42 EUR/USD 1.249 0.2 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 79.56 0.23 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.605 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.313 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,589.58 -0.34 % -$5.37 US CRUDE $81.88 -0.99 % -0.82 * Markets reverse gains on Spanish debt concerns * Spain bailout rally brief as Wall St slides * Euro on back foot as Spanish bank worries reemerge * Prices gain as Spain disappointment spurs safety bid * Gold inches down as Spain bailout boost fades * Copper falls on Spain, Greece worries * Brent slips below $97, extends losses on Europe fears COMPANY NEWS HOLCIM Holcim said it has met the group's sustainability targets for reducing dust and NOx emissions and that it remains industry leader with the lowest CO2 emissions per tonne of cement producted. ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP Zurich Financial announced it has successfully placed 400 million Swiss francs of 7-year senior notes, maturing 2019. GLAXOSMITHKLINE, BASILEA Basilea enters into global agreement with Stiefel, a GSK company, for Toctino. Basilea receives 146 million pounds upfront payment and is eligible for additional milestones of up to 50 million pounds. ITALIAN INSURERS The outlook for the Italian life insurance market remains negative, in line with the negative outlook for other life insurance markets in Europe, while the outlook for the Italian property & casualty market remains stable, Moody's said. LAFARGE The world's biggest cement maker unveiled plans to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros over the next four years and boost core profit by at least 450 million. The group aims to bring net debt below 10 billion euros as soon as possible in 2013. EADS Airbus A380 superjumbo jets will be out of service for several weeks when they undergo permanent repairs to address wing cracks, the company said. SANOFI The drug group said it had submitted a licence application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a marketing authorisation application to the European Medicines Agency seeking approval for Lemtrada in the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. Sanofi's top-selling insulin, Lantus, does not increase the risk of cancer, three large-scale studies in Europe and the United States found, after previous suggestions there may be a link. ALSTOM The French engineering group and French state investment fund FSI will buy Lohr Industrie's tyre-based tramway manufacture activity Translohr for 35 million euros. Alstom will own 51 percent of the company and the FSI the remainder. CNP ASSURANCES The French insurer and Swiss Life said they had created Groupe Assuristance, grouping CNP's Filassistance International and Swiss Life's Garantie Assistance. CNP owns 66 percent and Swiss Life 34 percent of the joint venture which represents 8 million clients.