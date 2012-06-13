FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen tracking Wall Street gains
June 13, 2012

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen tracking Wall Street gains

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday,
adding to the previous session's gains and tracking a late rally on Wall Street,
but lingering worries over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy could limit
the rise.	
    At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent.	
    On Tuesday, Spanish 10-year bond yields surged to their highest level in the
history of the euro zone, moving closer to the 7 percent danger level and
sparking concerns about whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets
after a banking bailout. 	
    "The euro zone is in deep trouble. Spain doesn't want an official bailout,
but it's a matter of weeks before it comes, and it will stretch the EU safety
net," said Leon Cornelissen, chief economist at Robeco, which has about 140
billion euros ($175 billion) in assets under management.	
    "I don't see stocks going up from here. On the macro front, the newsflow is
now negative, there is no upside potential in profit forecasts, and the summer
months are usually very volatile. We might see bursts of optimism, but they will
be short-lived."	
     Italian bond yields have also been rising, ahead of an auction on Thursday
when the Italian Treasury may have to pay dearly to sell debt.	
     Raising the stakes in the region's debt crisis, Austria's finance minister
Maria Fekter said on Tuesday Italy may need a bailout because of its high
borrowing costs, drawing a sharp denial from Milan. 	
    Shares of cyclical companies such as miners will be in focus after an
influential Chinese government adviser was quoted as saying China's annual
economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter if weak
activity persists in June.	
    "GDP growth in the second quarter could fall below 7 percent if there is no
significant improvements in economic data for June," the overseas edition of the
People's Daily quoted Zheng Xinli, deputy head of the China Center for
International Economic Exchanges, a top government think-tank, as saying.
 	
    Debt-stricken Greece will also be in the spotlight after the leader of
leftist SYRIZA party on Tuesday ruled out forming a government with pro-bailout
parties after a June 17 election that could decide the nation's future in the
euro zone. Instead, SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras said that, if elected, he would
lead a government of the left against the austerity measures demanded by the EU
and IMF. 	
       	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,324.18   1.17 %    15.25
 NIKKEI                              8,587.84    0.6 %    51.12
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       470.72   0.33 %     1.55
 EUR/USD                               1.2507   0.02 %   0.0003
 USD/JPY                                79.65   0.14 %   0.1100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.656       --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.484       --     0.08
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,608.85  -0.04 %   -$0.65
 US CRUDE                              $83.04  -0.34 %    -0.28
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares trim gains, Spain drags               [ID: nL3E8HC3EY]	
    Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields              [ID: nL1E8HCDCO]	
    Nikkei rises but Europe worries sap confidence              [ID: nL3E8HD2TP]	
    FOREX-Euro inches down before Italian debt sale, Greek vote [ID: nL3E8HD2V3]	
    Brent slips below $97 ahead of OPEC meet; EU worries weigh  [ID: nL3E8HD2V7]	
    Copper steady; Spain, Greece cap gains as shares rally      [ID: nL3E8HD14I]	
    PRECIOUS-Gold stays above $1,600/oz, Spain woes support     [ID: nL3E8HD0X4]	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    ITALY BANKS  	
   Italy's banks are not in a situation similar to Spain's banks because they
have much less exposure to the real estate market, Standard & Poor's primary
credit analyst Renato Panichi told Reuters. 	
    	
    ING GROEP  	
    The Dutch banking group agreed to pay $619 million to settle U.S. government
allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Iran and other
countries - described by officials as the biggest ever fine against a bank for
sanctions violations. ING said its banking unit took a provision in the first
quarter to cover the penalty. 	
    	
     FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN, MEDIOBANCA
, UNICREDIT  	
     The shareholders of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI approved a key cash call
at parent company Premafin on Tuesday, clearing a path for Unipol to proceed
with its plans to rescue its loss-making peer. 	
    	
    DEUTSCHE BANK  	
   Co-chief executive Anshu Jain wooed German business leaders late on Tuesday
by saying he would seek to safeguard the legacy of his predecessors, and backed
calls for further austerity and European integration. 	
    	
    GERMAN UTILITIES  	
    Utilities such as RWE, ENBW and Vattenfall are
seeking about 15 billion euros in damages as a result of Germany's nuclear power
exit, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports, with E.ON alone
estimating its damage at 8 billion euros. Related news  	
    	
    CARLSBERG  	
   Danish brewer Carlsberg will sign a deal on Friday to build a
brewery in the Chinese province of Yunnan at a total investment of 4 billion
Danish crowns ($670 mln), a spokesman said. The brewery will be Carlsberg's
second biggest, reaching an annual capacity of 10 million hectolitre before
2025.  	
       	
    VOLKSWAGEN    	
    VW's finance chief said the car company would integrate sportscar maker
Porsche as soon as possible, also signalling that media reports of a tax-exempt
way to soon complete the transaction were exaggerated. 	
    	
    FRESENIUS SE & Co  	
    The German healthcare group is awaiting U.S. regulations before deciding
whether to enter the nascent market of low-cost copies of established
biotechnology drugs, which has attracted a slew of major
drugmakers. 	
    	
    VEOLIA  	
    The city state of Berlin could buy back all of local water utility Berliner
Wasserbetriebe after France's Veolia Environnement signalled it wanted to sell
its stake, Welt Online quoted a city official as saying. 	
    	
    RENAULT  	
    European governments including France should reintroduce scrappage schemes
or other market subsidies to boost flagging car demand, the French carmaker's
No. 2 executive said.

