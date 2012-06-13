Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen tracking Wall Street gains

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's gains and tracking a late rally on Wall Street, but lingering worries over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy could limit the rise. At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent. On Tuesday, Spanish 10-year bond yields surged to their highest level in the history of the euro zone, moving closer to the 7 percent danger level and sparking concerns about whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a banking bailout. "The euro zone is in deep trouble. Spain doesn't want an official bailout, but it's a matter of weeks before it comes, and it will stretch the EU safety net," said Leon Cornelissen, chief economist at Robeco, which has about 140 billion euros ($175 billion) in assets under management. "I don't see stocks going up from here. On the macro front, the newsflow is now negative, there is no upside potential in profit forecasts, and the summer months are usually very volatile. We might see bursts of optimism, but they will be short-lived." Italian bond yields have also been rising, ahead of an auction on Thursday when the Italian Treasury may have to pay dearly to sell debt. Raising the stakes in the region's debt crisis, Austria's finance minister Maria Fekter said on Tuesday Italy may need a bailout because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a sharp denial from Milan. Shares of cyclical companies such as miners will be in focus after an influential Chinese government adviser was quoted as saying China's annual economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June. "GDP growth in the second quarter could fall below 7 percent if there is no significant improvements in economic data for June," the overseas edition of the People's Daily quoted Zheng Xinli, deputy head of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a top government think-tank, as saying. Debt-stricken Greece will also be in the spotlight after the leader of leftist SYRIZA party on Tuesday ruled out forming a government with pro-bailout parties after a June 17 election that could decide the nation's future in the euro zone. Instead, SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras said that, if elected, he would lead a government of the left against the austerity measures demanded by the EU and IMF. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,324.18 1.17 % 15.25 NIKKEI 8,587.84 0.6 % 51.12 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 470.72 0.33 % 1.55 EUR/USD 1.2507 0.02 % 0.0003 USD/JPY 79.65 0.14 % 0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.484 -- 0.08 SPOT GOLD $1,608.85 -0.04 % -$0.65 US CRUDE $83.04 -0.34 % -0.28 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares trim gains, Spain drags [ID: nL3E8HC3EY] Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields [ID: nL1E8HCDCO] Nikkei rises but Europe worries sap confidence [ID: nL3E8HD2TP] FOREX-Euro inches down before Italian debt sale, Greek vote [ID: nL3E8HD2V3] Brent slips below $97 ahead of OPEC meet; EU worries weigh [ID: nL3E8HD2V7] Copper steady; Spain, Greece cap gains as shares rally [ID: nL3E8HD14I] PRECIOUS-Gold stays above $1,600/oz, Spain woes support [ID: nL3E8HD0X4] COMPANY NEWS: ITALY BANKS Italy's banks are not in a situation similar to Spain's banks because they have much less exposure to the real estate market, Standard & Poor's primary credit analyst Renato Panichi told Reuters. ING GROEP The Dutch banking group agreed to pay $619 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Iran and other countries - described by officials as the biggest ever fine against a bank for sanctions violations. ING said its banking unit took a provision in the first quarter to cover the penalty. FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN, MEDIOBANCA , UNICREDIT The shareholders of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI approved a key cash call at parent company Premafin on Tuesday, clearing a path for Unipol to proceed with its plans to rescue its loss-making peer. DEUTSCHE BANK Co-chief executive Anshu Jain wooed German business leaders late on Tuesday by saying he would seek to safeguard the legacy of his predecessors, and backed calls for further austerity and European integration. GERMAN UTILITIES Utilities such as RWE, ENBW and Vattenfall are seeking about 15 billion euros in damages as a result of Germany's nuclear power exit, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports, with E.ON alone estimating its damage at 8 billion euros. Related news CARLSBERG Danish brewer Carlsberg will sign a deal on Friday to build a brewery in the Chinese province of Yunnan at a total investment of 4 billion Danish crowns ($670 mln), a spokesman said. The brewery will be Carlsberg's second biggest, reaching an annual capacity of 10 million hectolitre before 2025. VOLKSWAGEN VW's finance chief said the car company would integrate sportscar maker Porsche as soon as possible, also signalling that media reports of a tax-exempt way to soon complete the transaction were exaggerated. FRESENIUS SE & Co The German healthcare group is awaiting U.S. regulations before deciding whether to enter the nascent market of low-cost copies of established biotechnology drugs, which has attracted a slew of major drugmakers. VEOLIA The city state of Berlin could buy back all of local water utility Berliner Wasserbetriebe after France's Veolia Environnement signalled it wanted to sell its stake, Welt Online quoted a city official as saying. RENAULT European governments including France should reintroduce scrappage schemes or other market subsidies to boost flagging car demand, the French carmaker's No. 2 executive said.