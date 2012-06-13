FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen tracking Wall Street gains
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen tracking Wall Street gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday,
adding to the previous session's gains and tracking a late rally on Wall Street,
but lingering worries over the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy could limit
the rise.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 to 12
points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to
39 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
20 to 23 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent.	
    On Tuesday, Spanish 10-year bond yields surged to their highest level in the
history of the euro zone, moving closer to the 7 percent danger level and
sparking concerns about whether Madrid will be able to keep tapping bond markets
after a banking bailout. 	
    Shares of cyclical companies such as miners will be in focus after an
influential Chinese government adviser was quoted as saying China's annual
economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter if weak
activity persists in June.	
    "GDP growth in the second quarter could fall below 7 percent if there is no
significant improvements in economic data for June," the overseas edition of the
People's Daily quoted Zheng Xinli, deputy head of the China Center for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a top government think-tank, as
saying. 	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,324.18   1.17 %    15.25
 NIKKEI                              8,594.69   0.68 %    57.97
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       470.73   0.33 %     1.56
 EUR/USD                               1.2495  -0.07 %  -0.0009
 USD/JPY                                79.63   0.11 %   0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.654       --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.476       --     0.07
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,608.64  -0.05 %   -$0.86
 US CRUDE                              $82.99   -0.4 %    -0.33
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares trim gains, Spain drags               [ID: nL3E8HC3EY]	
    Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields              [ID: nL1E8HCDCO]	
    Nikkei rises but Europe worries sap confidence              [ID: nL3E8HD2TP]	
    FOREX-Euro inches down before Italian debt sale, Greek vote [ID: nL3E8HD2V3]	
    Brent slips below $97 ahead of OPEC meet; EU worries weigh  [ID: nL3E8HD2V7]	
    Copper steady; Spain, Greece cap gains as shares rally      [ID: nL3E8HD14I]	
    PRECIOUS-Gold stays above $1,600/oz, Spain woes support     [ID: nL3E8HD0X4]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
