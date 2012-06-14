Europe Factors to Watch-shares set to dip; Italy auction eyed

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling on Thursday, adding to the previous session's losses as Spain's downgrade by Moody's rattled investors ahead of bond auction by Italy. The credit ratings agency slashed its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', saying the newly-approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden. Italy will also be in the spotlight as the country, battling market speculation that it too may eventually need a bailout, is set to offer up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at an auction on Thursday, with the focus on the borrowing costs, seen sharply rising. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 to 9 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 1 point to down 3 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 1 to 7 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,314.88 -0.7 % -9.3 NIKKEI 8,581.00 -0.08 % -6.84 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 469.83 -0.37 % -1.74 EUR/USD 1.2579 0.14 % 0.0017 USD/JPY 79.43 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.615 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.466 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,622.35 0.33 % $5.27 US CRUDE $83.00 0.46 % 0.38 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on weak data, Italy auction eyed Nikkei falls as wary investors eye Greek vote, Fed FOREX-Euro capped ahead of Italian bond auction TREASURIES-US bonds edge down slightly; 30-yr sale eyed Brent steady above $97 ahead of OPEC meet, Greece elections Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears METALS-Copper falls on weak U.S. data, euro zone worries PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 4 days of gains; Greece in focus