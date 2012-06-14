FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-shares set to dip; Italy auction eyed
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-shares set to dip; Italy auction eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling on Thursday,
adding to the previous session's losses as Spain's downgrade by Moody's rattled
investors ahead of bond auction by Italy.	
    The credit ratings agency slashed its rating on Spanish government debt on
Wednesday by three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', saying the newly-approved euro
zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden.
 	
    Italy will also be in the spotlight as the country, battling market
speculation that it too may eventually need a bailout, is set to offer up to 4.5
billion euros in bonds at an auction on Thursday, with the focus on the
borrowing costs, seen sharply rising.    	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 to 9
points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 1
point to down 3 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 
to open 1 to 7 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent.	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,314.88   -0.7 %     -9.3
 NIKKEI                              8,581.00  -0.08 %    -6.84
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       469.83  -0.37 %    -1.74
 EUR/USD                               1.2579   0.14 %   0.0017
 USD/JPY                                79.43   0.01 %   0.0100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.615       --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.466       --    -0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,622.35   0.33 %    $5.27
 US CRUDE                              $83.00   0.46 %     0.38
 	
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on weak data, Italy auction eyed 	
    Nikkei falls as wary investors eye Greek vote, Fed          	
    FOREX-Euro capped ahead of Italian bond auction             	
    TREASURIES-US bonds edge down slightly; 30-yr sale eyed     	
    Brent steady above $97 ahead of OPEC meet, Greece elections 	
    Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears            	
    METALS-Copper falls on weak U.S. data, euro zone worries    	
    PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 4 days of gains; Greece in focus

