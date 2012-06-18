European Factors to Watch-Shares to surge on Greek vote relief

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - European shares are set to surge on Monday as a narrow election victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties over radical leftists eased some immediate concerns about the debt-laden country leaving the euro zone, with cyclical stocks like banks seen rising sharply. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC rose 1.6-2.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted London's FTSE to open as much as 1.2 percent higher, although the potential longevity of the rally was already being questioned by some analysts. Greek shares slumped 25 percent last month and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 6.7 percent on worries an exit of Greece from the currency bloc would destabilise markets, fuel contagion to Spain and Italy and hurt companies exposed to the region, especially banks. U.S. stock futures gained on Monday, the euro hit a one-month high, Asian stocks made sharp gains and metals prices surged following the election results that showed the two main pro-bailout parties were set to win 162 seats in the 300-seat parliament, just beating the radical leftists who rejected austerity measures. "It looks like Greece will get the next tranche of its bailout, but basically nothing has been resolved. Sovereign debt remains elevated, but for today at least, equities are likely to achieve a half-hearted bounce," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley, said. The radical left SYRIZA bloc, which had promised to tear up the bailout deal signed in March with the European Union and International Monetary Fund, scored strongly in the election and promised to continue its opposition to the painful austerity measures demanded of Greece. "Our probabilities for Grexit (Greek exit) remain unchanged in the range between 50 percent and 75 percent over the next 12 to 18 months," Citigroup said in a note. "While the outcome of the election, and the likely agreement on an ND-led government has reduced the risk of an exit in the very near term, with the large role of SYRIZA in Parliament and its power to organize protest against further austerity measures and far-reaching structural reforms on the streets, it looks to us unlikely that Greece will be able to fulfill only slightly amended conditions of the MoU." Expectations of another round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve also supported sentiment, although investors are likely to remain cautious as policymakers are yet to come up with a bold plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis that has resulted in several European countries seeking international bailouts. Leaders of the world's Group of 20 major economies, meeting for a summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, are set to confirm they will make new crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Europe's debt crisis threatens to stretch Europe's own rescue funds, underscoring the need for a bigger war chest at the IMF. "Even though the rally in risk may continue for a while, it is no time to get euphoric. The world economy is still in a bad shape and for Greece and others, formidable challenges still lay ahead," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels. Focus will be on banking stocks, which fell nearly 12 percent in May on jitters over the euro zone's handling of the debt crisis. Banks have taken a hit on their balance sheets as several lenders are highly exposed to countries such as Greece and Spain. Miners are expected to mirror strong gains in base metals prices, with copper hitting a near three-week high on expectations of an improvement in demand for key raw materials. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,342.84 1.03 % 13.74 NIKKEI 8,721.02 1.77 % 151.7 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.38 % 6.53 EUR/USD 1.2706 -0.11 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 79.22 0.42 % 0.3300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.630 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.509 -- 0.08 SPOT GOLD $1,621.80 -0.37 % -$5.99 US CRUDE $84.88 1.01 % 0.85 * Euro, shares jump in relief rally after Greek vote * Nikkei rises to 1-month high as Greece worries ebb * US STOCKS-Futures rise after Greek election * Euro hits 1-month high then pares gains on Greek relief * Gold snaps 6-day winning streak after Greek vote * London copper rises to near 3-week high on Greek vote * Oil rises as pro-bailout Greek parties set for majority * U.S. bonds slip after Greek pro-bailout victory COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE POST Germany's KfW has approached investment banks about the sale of at least part of its stake in Deutsche Post DHL, which has a market value of 4.9 billion euros ($6.2 billion), three people familiar with the process said. VIVENDI French industrialist Vincent Bollore, who has become one of Vivendi largest shareholders, intends to accept a seat on the media company's board in autumn, the Wall Street Journal reported. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The Anglo-Dutch oil giant is believed to be considering making an improved offer of 1.4 billion pounds for Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy to see off a rival bid from Thai energy group PTT Exploration & Production , the Sunday Express said. AXA Axa Private Equity has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors marking the largest fund targeting investors looking to sell out of their buyout positions, the Financial Times reported. TESCO Japan's No.2 general retailer Aeon Corp plans to buy the Japan business of Tesco for a nominal sum, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. GLENCORE The Swiss-based commodities trader said on Friday it has agreed to an extension of the Canadian government's review of its proposed takeover of Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler. TOTAL Total Petrochemicals France has been put under a manslaughter investigation over a blast at a plant in eastern France that killed two people, its parent company said. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM The former head of Britain's biggest mobile phone company Everything Everywhere approached private equity groups six months ago about an 8 billion pound ($12.5 billion) buyout but found no takers, investment banking sources said. FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM Rhoen-Klinikum's two biggest shareholders are selling their holdings to Fresenius, putting the German healthcare group well on its way to taking over the hospital operator. 