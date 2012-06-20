Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to dip; Fed eyed

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen edging lower on Wednesday, halting the previous session's rally, but expectation of fresh measures by European policymakers to tackle the region's debt crisis as well as further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve could limit the losses. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 10 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 18 to 25 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 9 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent. European stocks rallied on Tuesday, with gloomy German data and a sharp rise in Spain's borrowing costs at a short-term debt auction reviving speculation of policy action from both sides of the Atlantic. The Fed is set to announce its monetary policy decision at 1630 GMT on Wednesday following a two-day meeting, and many economists expect the central bank to extend its "Operation Twist," a program aimed at pushing down longer-term interest rates in a bid to support the economy. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,357.98 0.98 % 13.2 NIKKEI 8,764.28 1.25 % 108.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.16 0.58 % 2.80 EUR/USD 1.2675 -0.07 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 78.91 -0.11 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.623 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.534 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,621.01 0.27 % $4.41 US CRUDE $84.12 0.11 % 0.09 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on hopes Fed will 'Twist' again Wall St gets a lift from hopes for more Fed moves Nikkei firms, pins hopes on U.S. Fed stimulus Brent slips under $96, not far off 17-mth low; Fed eyed METALS-Copper drops on Spain worries; Fed hopes limit fall FOREX-Euro slips, losses limited before Fed decision PRECIOUS-Cash gold gains on Fed stimulus hopes