European Factors to Watch - Equities seen dented by Fed, China

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European equities are likely to retreat from one-month highs on Thursday, weighed down by weak manufacturing data from China and tracking losses on Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of announcing a third round of quantitative easing. The euro zone crisis remained very much in the spotlight, with Spain's borrowing costs expected to hit a new euro era high at a debt auction on Thursday, a few hours before it sheds light on the dire state of its weaker banks and possibly makes a formal request for European Union funds to rescue them. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, for France's CAC and for Britain's FTSE were all down 0.5 to 0.6 percent. The retreat is set to come after strong gains in the run up to the Fed decision on Wednesday, when the FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.5 percent to post its highest closing level in over a month. The Fed expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267 billion, extending the stimulus until the end of the year, and signalled it was ready to do even more if needed to support the economy. But those investors who had hoped for a "big bullet" in the form of more quantitative easing were disappointed. "The decision ... left markets with a taste of disappointment," strategists at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note. With markets fretting about the state of global growth, and companies in near-recession Europe looking abroad for revenue, Thursday's data from China offered little cheer with the factory sector contracting for an eighth straight month in June. Export orders turned in their weakest showing since early 2009, the HSBC PMI survey of private-sector survey showed. In Europe, flash purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) will give early clues on how some of the region's key economies fared in June, with a slight deterioration expected across the board from the previous month. Weak data, however, may prove a positive for equities if it is seen as boosting the chances of monetary easing from the European Central Bank in July. With little in the way of diaried corporate news flow, markets will also focus on U.S. numbers on existing home sales and business conditions, as well as to the meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council, or ECOFIN, in Luxembourg on Friday and next week's EU summit for any fresh steps to resolve the euro zone crisis. "If they don't come up with a plan then we might have a sell off in early July in risk assets," said Yves Bonzon, chief investment officer at Pictet & Cie. After a conservative-led government took power in Greece on Wednesday, the focus there will be on the progress of negotiations with the European Union, with Athens hoping to negotiate softer terms on its harsh international bailout. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Shares, commodities down as Fed and China disappoint > US STOCKS: Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade > Nikkei pokes above 8,800 on short-covering, easing yen > TREASURIES: U.S. bonds firm as stocks slip after Fed > FOREX: Dollar resilient after Fed largesse, euro dips > PRECIOUS: Gold falls for 3rd day, Fed disappoints > METALS: Copper down after Fed disappoints, China data glum > Brent hits 18-mth low on modest Fed action, China data MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,355.69 -0.17 % -2.29 NIKKEI 8,824.07 0.82 % 71.76 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.2 % -5.79 EUR/USD 1.2677 -0.2 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 79.66 0.25 % 0.2000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.635 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.610 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,600.20 -0.32 % -$5.18 US CRUDE $80.38 -1.31 % -1.07 STATOIL The firm aims to triple its North American oil and natural gas production by the end of the decade as it increases spending in oil-rich prospects and targets global capital spending of $17 billion this year. In a clear sign of Statoil's intent in the Gulf of Mexico, the energy producer also submitted the highest bid on Wednesday in the first federal auction for drilling rights in the Gulf's prolific central region since BP Plc's BP.L disastrous 2010 oil spill. BP Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. XSTRATA The world's no.4 copper producer said it may sell down its majority stake in the Frieda River copper project in Papua New Guinea as part of a review of its development projects worldwide. INVENSYS British engineer said on Thursday it had held preliminary discussions about a takeover with third parties including Emerson Electric but that the talks had come to an end with no offer. DEUTSCHE BANK Germany's biggest lender said it has abandoned talks with Guggenheim Partners over a sale of RREEF, Deutsche's alternative asset management business, after failing to agree on terms. THYSSENKRUPP Chinese investors Hebei and Baosteel are said to be interested in buying Thyssenkrupp's steel plant in Brazil, FTD said on its Thursday edition without citing sources. Earlier this week Reuters reported Thyssen may struggle to sell the plants amid overcapacity. KPN The Dutch telecom group's attempt to sell its German unit E-Plus to Spain's Telefonica - a move intended to ward off an unsolicited approach by Carlos Slim - has fallen through, just days before the Mexican tycoon's tender offer closes. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The supervisory board of the French carmaker said it supported Chief Executive Philippe Varin and the group's strategy after a newspaper reported that top shareholder the Peugeot family wanted Varin to go. EADS Airbus expects to sell at least 30 A380 superjumbos this year, a senior executive said, while a counterpart at rival Boeing forecast strong Middle Eastern and Asian demand for its competing 747-8 model. SANOFI The French drugmaker failed to win a U.S. panel's support for an injection meant to prevent blood clots in certain cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, making it unlikely the drug would get approval in the United States. THALES French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with Les Echos that the state would go-ahead with a 1 billion-euro contract for Thales to renew the army's radios clinched under the previous administration. Le Drian also said creating a "golden share" or veto right for the state in large French defence companies could be "a good formula" but he did not provide details. LVMH Hublot, a unit of LVMH, expects U.S. sales to represent a growing portion of the Swiss luxury watchmaker's global revenue in the coming years, helped by new stores and tourism at hubs such as Miami and Las Vegas. TECHNICOLOR Shareholders of Technicolor overwhelmingly backed Vector Capital's offer for the troubled French digital video specialist against a rival bid by JPMorgan. FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA Italy's antitrust and insurance regulators have given conditional clearance for a plan by insurer Unipol to take over its loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI, removing most of the regulatory hurdles hanging over the deal to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.