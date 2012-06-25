FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 25, 2012

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to open mixed; EU summit eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening mixed on Monday
following a two-session drop, as investors were sceptical the June 28-29
European Union summit will make substantial progress towards tackling the euro
zone debt crisis.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 2
points higher, or up as much as 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX to open 19
to 25 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 
to open 7 to 9 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent.
    According to a document prepared for the June 28-29 meeting, European
leaders will discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer
fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund.
 
    Friday's meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders saw Germany
agree to a 130 billion euro plan to boost growth, but there was little progress
on a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds. 
    The European Central Bank's move on Friday to start accepting a wider range
of collateral in its lending operations in a bid to help ease the stress in
Spain's banking sector reassured investors. 
       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,335.02   0.72 %     9.51
 NIKKEI                              8,742.01  -0.64 %   -56.34
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       467.68  -0.46 %    -2.14
 EUR/USD                               1.2528  -0.19 %  -0.0024
 USD/JPY                                80.21   -0.3 %  -0.2400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.661       --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.581       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,571.59   0.01 %    $0.15
 US CRUDE                              $80.13   0.46 %     0.37
    
