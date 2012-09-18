FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall, Spain auction eyed
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall, Spain auction eyed

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to fall on Tuesday,
adding to the previous session's dip as investors continue to book profits,
worrying about whether debt-stricken Spain will request a bailout.
    At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX 
and France's CAC 40 were down 0.4-0.6 percent.
    On Monday, Spanish 10-year bond yields climbed back above 6
percent on concerns about whether or not Madrid would seek financial aid needed
to trigger the European Central Bank bond buying programme that would help lower
the country's borrowing costs.
    On Tuesday, the country is set to issue between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion
euros of 12- and 18-month bills, and will aim to raise the same amount in an
auction of bonds maturing in 2015 and 2022 on Thursday.
    Demand for the short-term paper was expected to be strong, supported by
potential future ECB purchasing, although any sign of weakness would spark doubt
on more difficult sales of longer-term bonds on Thursday. 
    "The return of tensions surrounding Spanish and Italian debt markets
shouldn't last long, as the ECB is now offering a solution, so we don't expect a
brutal correction in stocks," said Christian Parisot, head of global research at
Aurel BGC, in Paris. 
    "But despite all the good news we got during the summer, the upside
potential for European stocks remains limited, with a banking union facing
hurdles and a sluggish economic growth outlook."
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 26
percent since a low hit in early June, but faced resistance on Friday around
2,611 points, representing a high touched in March.
    On the downside, the index's next support level is at 2,556, representing
the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's rise over the past three
weeks.

 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT                                    
                                             LAST      PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                 1,461.19      -0.31 %    -4.58
 NIKKEI                                  9,123.77      -0.39 %   -35.62
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           515.43      -0.41 %    -2.14
 EUR/USD                                   1.3085      -0.24 %  -0.0032
 USD/JPY                                    78.63      -0.06 %  -0.0500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           1.814           --    -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                             1.687           --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,754.54      -0.36 %   -$6.41
 US CRUDE                                  $96.15      -0.49 %    -0.47
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease after Fed-led rally 
  > Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop 
  > Japan's Nikkei rises as weak yen offsets China risks 
  > U.S. 10-year notes rise on bargain hunting 
  > Yen under pressure ahead of BOJ, euro near 4-month high 
  > Gold slips after commods sell-off, off 7-month high 
  > Copper eases for second day as stimulus rally sputters 
  > Brent crude rises towards $114 after Monday's plunge 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    EADS  
    The U.S. Defense Department needs more details to be able to assess the
security implications of a possible merger of BAE Systems and EADS
, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said on Monday.
 
    Separately, a plan to issue golden shares in a merged EADS and BAE Systems
to France, Britain and Germany faces a close examination by EU regulators wary
of the their impact on competition and free movement of capital across the
27-country bloc. 
    
    DEBENHAMS 
    Britain's No. 2 department store group, said it would meet forecasts for
year profit after posting a rise in underlying sales in its final quarter,
winning market share. 
    
    GDF SUEZ 
    The French government will seek to increase regulated gas prices by 2
percent on Oct. 1, rejecting the French utility's request for a 7 percent hike,
a spokesman for the French energy ministry said. 
    
    FIAT 
    Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the Italian automaker will not close
any of its six Italian factories despite a plunging domestic car market,
responding to calls for clarity about Fiat's future investment plans.
    
    
    TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, MEDIASET 
    Shares in TI Media rose sharply on Monday on reports about 10 companies had
expressed an interest in buying the small Italian broadcaster, including sector
leader Mediaset. Ansa newswire cited sources as saying News Corporation 
had presented an expression of interest. 
    
    UBS  
    Accused UBS "rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli lost 123,000 pounds ($200,000) on a
spread-betting account in his last year at the Swiss bank even though he had
been in trouble over personal trading and UBS had banned the practice, a British
court heard.
    
    ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 
    S&P said on Monday it maintained the ratings on the Generali group on
CreditWatch negative. The CreditWatch reflects the view that there is material
uncertainty regarding the outcome of Generali's new strategy and the resilience
of its balance sheet to risk and volatility in the domestic operating, economic
and financial environments, S&P said. 
    
    SEAT PAGINE GIALLE 
    Seat PG said on Monday its board had identified Vincenzo Santelia as new
Chief Executive to replace Alberto Cappellini who died in March. Cappellini had
secured a deal with lenders that saved the directory publisher from bankruptcy.
The current board will be replaced at a shareholders meeting on October 22.
    
    AREVA 
    The French nuclear reactor maker and engineering consultancy Atkins have set
up a joint venture to bid for decommissioning contracts in Britain's nuclear
sector, the companies said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.