European Factors to Watch - Shares to edge up on Japan stimulus

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to rebound on Wednesday as fresh monetary stimulus from Japan boosted assets exposed to global growth and offset worries about Spain's public finances. At 0615 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.4 percent while contracts on France's CAC were 0.6 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 16 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent. The Bank of Japan boosted its asset purchase programme on Wednesday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus plan last week, as slowing global demand and heightening tensions with China hurt chances of a near-term recovery in the export-reliant economy. Asian shares rebounded from earlier losses on the BOJ move and commodities including copper and oil regained ground in choppy trade. "Pushing equity markets higher this morning is news that the Bank of Japan has become, after the ECB and Fed, the latest major central bank to provide additional stimulus to the struggling domestic economy," Markus Huber, a senior trader at ETX Capital, said. "Today, while a test of the recent highs is a strong possibility...overall markets are expected to continue to consolidate in a wide range with more news out of Spain needed in order to stage a convincing break out to the upside." Spain, which said it is still considering bailout terms, needs to apply for international help before the European Central Bank can start buying its bonds and help ease tensions in the debt market. The Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.2 percent to 2,553.40 on Tuesday as uncertainty over whether Spain would apply for a sovereign bailout prompted investors to take profit on an 18 percent rally since late July, when the European Central Bank's President Mario Draghi pledged to defend the euro. The euro zone blue-chip index has traded in a 2.8 percent range in the past week, capped by a strong technical resistance at 2,611 points, its March highs. It failed to break above this level on Friday, triggering a short-term correction. "Prior to Japan's easing, risk markets were ... getting a little edgy that Spain have not yet bitten the bullet and request a full bailout to spark the shiny new wheels of the (ECB's) bond buying program into action," Andrew Taylor, a senior market strategist at GFT, said in a note. Uncertainty over when and if Spain will seek a bailout fuelled volatility in its debt markets on Tuesday and lifted safe-haven German Bunds from the five-and-a-half-month lows hit in the previous session. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 615 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,459.32 -0.13 % -1.87 NIKKEI 9,232.21 1.19 % 108.44 MSCI ASIA 0.68 % 3.52 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.3075 0.22 % 0.0029 USD/JPY 79.13 0.42 % 0.3300 10-YR US 1.826 -- 0.01 TSY YLD 10-YR BUND 1.662 -- 0.03 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,774.99 0.19 % $3.30 US CRUDE $95.89 0.63 % 0.60 > Asian shares rebound, yen slips as BOJ eases > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags > Nikkei rises to 4-month high after BOJ eases policy > U.S. Treasuries climb on safety buying > Yen at 1-month low as BOJ steps up asset buying > Gold eases as Fed-led rally fades; platinum climbs > Copper steady as Spain worries blunt stimulus rally > Brent falls on economic woes, Saudi intervention COMPANY NEWS: INDITEX The world's largest clothing retailer, Zara owner Inditex, posted a 32 percent jump in first-half year profit on Wednesday, beating expectations, boosted by rapid expansion to fast-growing emerging markets. BP The energy firm has been in talks to sell its 400,780 barrel-per-day Texas City, Texas, refinery to Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, according to a report posted by the Financial Times on its website on Tuesday. BP shut a Norwegian oil and gas field after a potentially dangerous leak, the company said on Tuesday, six days after the incident forced the emergency shutdown of the facility. ELECTROLUX U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, increased by 0.8 percent year-on-year in August, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed. So far this year, shipments in the category have fallen 3.2 percent. TELECOM ITALIA Italy's biggest telecoms company, Telecom Italia, may decide to spin off its valuable fixed-line network by the end of the year, as the country presses ahead with plans to expand fast broadband services. ENI, SNAM Sovereign funds of Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi are interested in buying part of the shares Italian oil major Eni will sell to exit gas transport group Snam, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. ADECCO The world's largest staffing company Adecco said the pace of slowdown in organic revenues had accelerated in the first two months of the third-quarter driven by France and Japan. AIR FRANCE-KLM A dispute over engine maintenance between Air France-KLM and Rolls-Royce that has delayed a $7 billion Airbus plane order for a year already could take several months more to resolve, a senior airline executive said. VIVENDI The U.S. company DirecTV is considering a bid for the French conglomerate's Brazilian phone operator GVT, Bloomberg News reported. SIEMENS Siemens' light bulb unit, Osram, has booked a nearly 100 million euro ($130 million) writedown on a company it bought last year, part of Osram's efforts to clean up its balance sheet ahead of its spin-off next year, the Financial Times Deutschland reports, citing Osram sources. SYNGENTA The world's largest agribusiness company Syngenta said it will acquire U.S. biotech company Pasteuria Bioscience Inc in a deal worth $86 million, with additional deferred payments of up to $27 million.