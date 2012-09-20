European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall on China survey

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European equities were set to fall on Thursday, mirroring losses in Asia, after a survey showed manufacturing in China contracted for an 11th straight month, indicating that the economy remained on track for a seventh quarter of slowing growth. The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) ticked up to 47.8, from 47.6 in August, while a sub-index that measures output fell to 47.0, its lowest since November 2011. The 50 mark divides expansion from contraction. "You have a trend of a slowdown in China. Obviously the stimulus that they are trying to put in place is not working this time because they are trying to cool the real estate market as well. China is also suffering from a slowdown in Europe and the United States," Ion-Marc Valahu, fund manager at Clairinvest in Geneva, said. "A lot of things are coming together that could slow the progress of the market in the near term. The market will witness a quadruple options expiry on Friday, while investors want to see that Spain takes a bailout so that the European Central Bank starts intervening." Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.6 to 0.7 percent lower. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.4 percent. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,116.38 points on Wednesday, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index ended 0.6 percent higher at 2,567.67 points. "The failure of the Euro STOXX 50 to hit a new 2012 high confirms the formation of resistance around 2,600 points," Julian McCormack, technical analyst at Brewin Dolphin, said late on Wednesday. "This suggests that over the coming weeks, the index is likely to retreat further and test the upward trend line support, currently at around 2,500. This implies a potential near-term downside of around 2.5 percent." MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,461.05 0.12 % 1.73 NIKKEI 9,086.98 -1.57 % -145.23 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.25 % -6.47 EUR/USD 1.2984 -0.48 % -0.0063 USD/JPY 78.16 -0.26 % -0.2000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.744 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.596 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,761.81 -0.42 % -$7.38 US CRUDE $91.00 -1.07 % -0.98 * Asian shares extend fall after China flash PMI * Slowdown worries topple Nikkei from 4-mth high * Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall * Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth * Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP * Gold holds near 6-1/2-month top, China data eyed * Copper slips after China factory data * Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank is close to signing a contract to sell unit BHF-Bank to private equity investor RHJ International, with an announcement likely to be made on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. BAYER Pressure from governments to lower drug prices risks undermining medical innovation, Bayer AG's chief executive said on Wednesday, echoing complaints of other drug company executives. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA Lufthansa will merge its European and German domestic routes under a new low-cost brand from next year, hoping to improve profits and fend off growing competition from low-cost carriers. BHP BILLITON BHP has shelved plans to build a $3 billion coking coal mine in Queensland as part of the spending cuts announced by the world's largest miner last month, the Australian newspaper reported on Thursday. ALLIANZ The chief executive of bond giant PIMCO, a unit of Allianz, said on Wednesday that he expected major central banks to venture further into unknown territory as they battle to prop up their flagging economies. EADS A merger of Europe's EADS and Britain's BAE Systems would raise national security and industrial questions and should be reviewed carefully by government regulators, the head of Boeing's defence operations said. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French car maker said it is in exclusive talks with JSC Russian Railways to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million euros. TELENET U.S. based cable operator Liberty Global launched a 1.96 billion euro bid for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet it did not already own. NOKIA Nokia faces tougher competition after HTC Corp announced two smartphone models that will compete directly with its recently unveiled Lumia handsets. CARREFOUR Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Co denied it was in talks to buy the Malaysian business of the French retailer after a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the two companies were negotiating a potential $300 million deal. BNP PARIBAS French unlisted department store group Galeries Lafayette has agreed to sell its half of loss-making consumer credit company LaSer Cofinoga to joint venture partner BNP Paribas. FRANCE TELECOM Austrian telecoms operator Hutchison 3G may not be able to offer sufficient concessions to satisfy regulators considering its 1.3 billion-euro bid for France Telecom's Orange Austria, EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said. BSKYB Pay-TV group BSkyB is 'fit and proper' to hold a broadcast licence, Britain's media regulator has found, after an investigation sparked by the revelations of criminality at its largest shareholder News Corp. VIVENDI Universal Music Group, part of Vivendi, will win EU approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels as early as this week after agreeing to some asset sales, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Sales at Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ dropped in August and September and growth will be slightly lower than anticipated, head Bertrand Meheut told French daily Les Echos.