Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to rebound; peripherals eyed

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to rise on Friday, tracking gains in Asia, helped by speculation that Spain could soon request a bailout and on renewed hopes that central bank action will revive economic growth and resolve the euro zone debt crisis. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.5-0.7 percent. Italian stocks will be in the spotlight after Mario Monti's government said late on Thursday the country's recession this year will be far steeper than previously expected, prompting the government to raise its budget deficit and debt forecasts despite the strong austerity measures already adopted. Spanish shares will also be in focus after sources told Reuters the country is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected international sovereign aid package. European stocks slipped on Thursday with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index losing 0.6 percent, hurt by grim macro data from Europe, China and the United States, although shares bounced off the session's lows as a number of investors took advantage of the pull-back to lift their exposure to equities. "Since the speeches from Draghi and Bernanke, we're in 'risk-on' mode. The economy remains sluggish but this is in the consensus already, so we shouldn't get many negative surprises on this front," said Bertrand Lamielle, head of asset management at Paris-based B*Capital. "Markets will now focus on Spain and a its potential bailout request, as well as China's stimulus plan and the U.S. elections. But all in all, with southern European countries' long-term bond yields easing, the drop in volatility and the long-term moving averages that are turning upward ... all these factors will support the market over the next months." Despite the market's dip on Thursday, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, fell to a two-month low late in the session, sending a bullish signal. The VSTOXX, which measures the cost to protect stock holdings against potential pull-backs as it usually moves in an opposite direction to equities, fell 0.8 percent to 20.13, a level not seen since mid-July. The lower the volatility index, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,460.26 -0.05 % -0.79 NIKKEI 9,110.00 0.25 % 23.02 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.73 0.89 % 4.54 EUR/USD 1.2988 0.15 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 78.13 -0.13 % -0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.791 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.622 -- 0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,771.06 0.22 % $3.87 US CRUDE $93.11 0.75 % 0.69 * Asian shares, commodities rise on stimulus steps * Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell * Nikkei recovers from Thursday's sell-off; Sharp shines * Bonds softer after weak inflation-linked auction * Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve * Gold crawls up as stimulus supports outlook * Copper edges up, but heading for weekly loss * Brent crude climbs towards $111 on North Sea, Libya worries COMPANY NEWS: ADIDAS Adidas slashed its 2015 sales target for struggling unit Reebok to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from 3 billion after losing a major American football contract and fraud was discovered at its Indian arm. DEUTSCHE BANK The bank may cut thousands of jobs in Germany as it streamlines retail banking activities and bundles together its IT systems, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported. SYNGENTA The world's largest agribusiness company, said on Friday it would buy Belgian hybrid seed firm Devgen for 403 million euros ($522 million), as the Swiss company strengthens its foothold in rice-growing. RICHEMONT Swiss-listed firm said on Friday it had clinched a deal to buy U.S. luxury apparel business Peter Millar for an undisclosed sum. AIR FRANCE-KLM The head of the flag carrier's French unit said in an interview that the airline is doing well enough to avoid seeking further cost cuts beyond an existing restructuring plan calling for 5,000 layoffs company-wide. DAIMLER The German automaker aims to save around 1 billion euros after warning on profits at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division, the Financial Times Deutschland reported. EDF The managers of the utility's nuclear plants have assailed government plans to close the state-controlled company's Fessenheim nuclear power station in a letter of support to the facility's workers, French media reported. PUBLICIS The French ad group has agreed to acquire Dutch agency LBi International NV in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the French group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital advertising. ENAGAS Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros of a bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported. MEDIOBANCA Fondiaria-SAI's 3.9 percent stake in Italian investment house Mediobanca will be moved to an escrow account to comply with antitrust requirements for Fondiaria's merger with Unipol, the bank said on Thursday. ENI Italian oil and gas group lost a gas price dispute with Dutch supplier GasTerra in arbitration that will hit net profit in the third quarter by 604 million euros ($782.30 million). Eni is considering mounting a legal challenge against the arbitration court ruling, the company said on Thursday.