European Factors to Watch - Shares seen up as Spain tackles deficit

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to open higher on Friday as investors welcomed Spain's efforts to tackle its public deficit through new austerity measures, which many see as paving the way for international aid. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 27 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 48 to 49 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 22 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent. Madrid unveiled a crisis budget on Thursday mostly based on spending cuts, and announced a timetable for economic reforms that was welcomed by Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn. The budget goes to parliament on Saturday and debates could last weeks. "With the Spanish budget paving the way for an official bailout request... concern about the euro zone crisis has eased," Credit Agricole said in a note. "Overall, some resilience is seen for the moment and markets are likely to consolidate with an upward bias at the month and quarter end." Spain was set to remain in focus on Friday as Moody's was due to publish a review of the country's credit rating, possibly downgrading it to junk status. Also on Friday, Spanish banks were set to learn from an audit the extent of the damage from the collapse of a real estate boom that left the sector with 184 billion euros in repossession and bad loans. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 518 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,447. 0.96 % 13.83 5 NIKKEI 8,851. -1.1 % -98.46 1 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ000 0.81 % 4.18 EX-JP PUS> EUR/USD 1.2926 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 77.46 -0.15 % -0.120 10-YR US <US10YT=RR 1.644 -- -0.01 TSY YLD 10-YR BUND <EU10YT=RR 1.469 -- 0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,781 0.25 % $4.40 69 US CRUDE $92.29 0.48 % 0.44 > Asian shares, commodities gain on relief over Spain > Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms > Nikkei sags on China tensions > U.S. Treasuries fall as Spanish budget spurs risk taking > Euro bounces back from 2-week low after Spain budget > Gold hovers near 1-week high; Spain, oil support > Copper inches up on Spain relief > Brent holds above $112 as demand worries ease