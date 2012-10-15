European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to lower

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European stocks were likely to open flat to slightly lower on Monday, with weaker commodity prices on concerns about global growth seen hurting mining and energy shares, while worries about profit margins for lenders could drag down financials. Copper prices fell 0.4 percent to a one-month low and oil prices dropped 0.8 percent on concerns about demand for commodities, especially in China, the world's second-biggest economy. A poll indicated that China may have expanded in the third quarter at the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009. However, a decline in Chinese consumer and producer prices in September left scope for policy easing to underpin growth. However, China's exports grew at roughly twice the rate expected in September. The GDP data will be released on Oct. 18 along with factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment figures for September. "There is a lot of caution around because economic growth does look difficult from where we are, while the debt situation in Europe remains challenging," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "The earnings season is also keeping investors nervous." Financial shares will be in focus as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan on Friday ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders, even as they reported record profits. Investors awaited results from Citigroup on Monday for more clarity. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to 0.2 percent lower. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.5 percent to 1,093.33 points on Friday. The index has been in a tight range of about 50 points since early August, with concerns about the debt situation in countries such as Greece and Spain prompting investors to stay cautious. Euro zone officials said in Tokyo during the weekend that Spain could ask for financial aid next month and if it does the request would likely be dealt with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Greece would not default, but warned that if Athens did exit the eurozone it would be damaging not only for the zone as a whole but also for Greece. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,428.59 -0.3 % -4.25 NIKKEI 8,577.93 0.51 % 43.81 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.3 % -1.54 EUR/USD 1.2909 -0.33 % -0.0043 USD/JPY 78.50 0.1 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.654 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.458 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,743.19 -0.6 % -$10.56 US CRUDE $91.11 -0.82 % -0.75 * Asian shares ease on corporate earning worry * Nikkei steady as Softbank losses offset by China data * Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh * Euro sags, market wants clarity on Spain * Brent slips to $114 as demand outlook worsens * Shanghai copper at 1-month low; China data eyed * Gold falls to 2-1/2-week low on stop-loss selling * Prices rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed COMPANY NEWS ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND, SANTANDER Spain's Santander dramatically pulled out of its 1.65 billion pound ($2.65 billion) deal to buy 316 UK branches from Royal Bank of Scotland late on Friday, dealing a sharp blow to the state-backed British bank. BAE The company plans to spend the proceeds of a Saudi arms deal on a share buyback to appease investors following the collapse of its $45 billion merger with Airbus parent EADS, the Sunday Times reported. TECHNIP A consortium including the oil services company has won a 200 million euro contract for a South China Sea deepwater gas development project. Technip's share of the contract is around 110 million euros, the company said on Monday. VIVENDI French mobile phone operator SFR, a unit of the media-to-telecom conglomerate is in talks with unlisted cable company Numericable over a possible tie-up, the daily Le Figaro reported. BP Bidding will open this week for BP's half of Russian oil company TNK-BP , with state oil major Rosneft tipped as the likely buyer of the British oil major's stake in the fraught but lucrative joint venture. UBS UBS on Saturday said final decisions in an ongoing business review have not yet been taken, after a newspaper reported the Swiss bank is set to axe around 2,000 jobs in information technology to cut costs. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN General Motors and the French automaker are exploring ways to combine European operations in a second phase of the carmaking alliance they forged to save costs earlier this year, sources said. NORSK HYDRO, ORKLA Norway's Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded aluminium businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and gain scale amid the industry's global downturn, the two firms said on Monday. LVMH Paris prosecutors have launched a preliminary criminal investigation into the conditions surrounding the luxury group building of a stake in bag maker Hermes, the Paris prosecutor's office said. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen expects growth in China of between seven and eight percent, Jochem Heizmann, board member for China told Automobilwoche. Related news DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom aims to complete the merger of its T-Mobile U.S. unit with MetroPCS in the second quarter 2013 and pay a dividend of at least 0.70 euros per share for 2012, its CFO told Boersenzeitung (Saturday edition).