Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to rally; U.S. earnings eyed

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to open higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rebound and tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia following better-than-expected U.S. corporate results and macro data. At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.9 percent. U.S. shares advanced on Monday, buoyed by Citigroup's forecast-beating earnings and by retail sales that sharply exceeded expectations. On Tuesday, investors awaited earnings from bellwethers such as Goldman Sachs, IBM and Intel, seeking further insight on the impact from the global slowdown on corporate results. According to Thomson Reuters data, third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 3.0 percent year-on-year. Although the U.S. earnings season has just started, data showed 94 S&P companies have already warned about their third-quarter earnings, while 23 companies upgraded their profit forecast for the three-month period, a ratio of profit warnings/profit upgrades of 4.1, the weakest ratio since the third quarter of 2001. "With so many profit warnings we already had, expectations are very low, so anything slightly reassuring could cheer investors," a Paris-based trader said. Shares in Citigroup surged 5.5 percent on Monday after posting better-than-expected results, with a rise in mortgage lending profit. On the European front, shares of the world's biggest luxury goods maker LVMH will be in focus after posting quarterly sales that confirmed a slowdown in the sector. Shares in LVMH traded in Frankfurt were down 0.8 percent. The auto sector will be in the spotlight after Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September, with nearly all major brands suffering double-digit declines as a deepening recession in the euro zone took its toll on the sector. Greece will also be in focus after Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday the debt-stricken country will conclude austerity talks with its lenders to continue receiving the bailout funds it needs, but officials said the talks would most likely not be finished by Thursday's EU summit. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,440.13 0.81 % 11.54 NIKKEI 8,701.31 1.44 % 123.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.34 0.6 % 3.10 EUR/USD 1.2988 0.31 % 0.0040 USD/JPY 78.89 0.34 % 0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.673 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.481 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,738.79 0.19 % $3.30 US CRUDE $92.06 0.23 % 0.21 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher after U.S. data, Citi results > Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales > Nikkei advances as Softbank rebounds, lenders gain > TREASURIES-US 10-year yield steady, stays in familiar range > Dollar hits 1-week high vs yen, seen testing key levels > Gold hovers above 1-month low; U.S. data weighs > Copper lifted by stronger equities, euro > Brent above $115 on supply worries as EU tightens Iran sanctions COMPANY NEWS: LVMH The luxury group sounded the latest warning that luxury consumers are tightening their purse strings as it posted a further slowdown in comparable sales growth in the third quarter to 6 percent. AUTOMAKERS Europe's new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands nursing double-digit declines as a deepening balance sheet recession in the euro zone took its toll on carmakers. ROCHE Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG confirmed its full-year outlook on Tuesday, as a weaker Swiss franc and strong sales of its top-selling cancer medicines offset declines in other drugs in the third quarter. CASINO The French retailer said robust emerging markets outpaced weak conditions at home to lift third-quarter like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent. KBC The Belgian banking and insurance group plans to sell its treasury shares through a private placement with institutions, part of its agreement with European regulators after it received state aid. MEDIASET Italy's No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has attracted interest from a series of foreign TV groups, two sources said on Monday.  FIAT INDUSTRIAL U.S. farm and construction equipment maker CNH rejected the terms of a proposed merger with Italy's Fiat Industrial, a setback for Chairman Sergio Marchionne's plans for a U.S. listing. REE, IBERDROLA, ENDESA S&P cut REE ratings to BBB-/A-2, puts Iberdrola rating on watch negative, revised Endesa outlook to negative from stable. IBERDROLA British utility Scottish Power, a subsidiary of Spain's Iberdrola, said on Monday it will raise retail gas and electricity prices by 7 percent on average from Dec. 3 REPSOL Spain's competition watchdog and energy regulator urged increased competition in the country's petrol market in two reports on Monday that warned of high distribution margins among the sector's three main players. British oil major BP and Spain's Repsol and Cepsa control the country's national fuel production. ALLIANZ Google is holding talks with German insurers on setting up a German-language price comparison website, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday. NESTLE Starbucks Corp's U.S. stores on Tuesday will begin selling the coffee chain's new Verismo coffee and espresso brewer, which aims to grab a piece of the fast-growing single-serve market dominated by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and Nestle SA. TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA Italian advertising group Cairo Communications has presented an offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. BANCO POPOLARE, CREDITO BERGAMASCO Credito Bergamasco said on Monday it had approved the sale of 35 branches to its parent company Banco Popolare. The operation will lift theTier 1 capital ratio of Bergamasco to 23.5 percent from 21.3 oercent end June.