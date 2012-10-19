Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to halt brisk rally

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to dip on Friday, halting their sharp four-session rally, with tech shares set to feel the pinch from Google's surprisingly weak results. At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent. Google's stock tumbled 8 percent on Thursday after the Internet giant posted quarterly results that missed analyst expectations as its core advertising business slowed. Microsoft Corp also posted lower-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday. Losses could be limited on Friday, however, as European Union leaders agreed at a Brussels summit to adopt a legal framework giving the European Central Bank overall responsibility for banking supervision, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.2 percent on Thursday - increasing the week's gains to 4.3 percent, on track to post its best weekly performance since early December - as investors bet Spain will soon request a bailout and that tensions surrounding the euro zone crisis will continue to abate. "The trend is strongly positive, systemic risks are gone, just look at how Spanish and Italian bond yields have dropped. Now we need Spain to end the suspense and request a bailout, and the three-month stock rally will resume," David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities. The euro zone blue chip index has gained 20 percent since late July, propelled by hopes that the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme will help resolve the region's three-year-old debt crisis. "It's time to go back to the fundamentals, to do stock picking, to look for the good stories. The only sector to avoid for now is the mining sector, until we get a better idea of where the Chinese economy is going," Thebault said. A recent slowdown in growth in China has hurt basic resources shares, with UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index falling behind euro zone indexes this year. The FTSE 100 is up 6.2 percent year-to-date, while Germany's DAX index is up 26 percent, and France's CAC 40 is up 12 percent. China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday the country's September trade data, which showed a surge in exports at twice the rate expected and a return to import growth, are not yet enough to confirm that a recovery is in place for the external sector. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,457.34 -0.24 % -3.57 NIKKEI 9,002.68 0.22 % 19.82 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.59 -0.47 % -2.48 EUR/USD 1.306 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 79.32 0.1 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.819 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.629 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,735.70 -0.31 % -$5.39 US CRUDE $92.02 -0.09 % -0.08 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease,EU strikes bank reform deal > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > Nikkei drops, but on course for best weekly gain this year > TREASURIES-US 10-year yield dips but still near 1-month high > FOREX-Euro hovers below recent peak, yen under pressure > Gold tracks equities lower, heads for 2nd weekly fall > METALS-Copper set for weekly gain after China, U.S. data > Brent stays above $112, set for weekly fall as supply concerns ease COMPANY NEWS: EADS A legal minefield and the bitter after-taste of a collapsed merger with BAE could hamper or delay efforts to reorganise German core shareholdings in aerospace company EADS, legal and financial experts say. ING Hong Kong businessman Richard Li, the younger son of Asia's richest man, is buying ING's Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand insurance units for $2.14 billion in cash, bringing the Dutch financial services company a step closer to paying off its state bailout. CARREFOUR Struggling French retail giant Carrefour is selling its Colombian assets for $2.6 billion to Chile's Cencosud, pulling out of another non-core country to better defend its key markets. UNICREDIT The CEO of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday he expected a growth in bad loans for Italian lenders to be nearing its peak. VALEO The French auto parts maker said third-quarter sales rose 7 percent as its expansion in Asia and emerging markets more than offset slumping European demand. CASINO Shareholders of Grupo Pão de Açúcar on Thursday approved the creation of a vice chairman position, in a victory for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA as it moves to reassert its control of Brazil's largest diversified retailer. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Japan's Softbank Corp, which is set to buy a 70 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, would not rule out making a competing bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported. Earlier this month, MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom unit, said they hoped to set themselves up as the leading provider of wireless services to cost-conscious U.S. customers by combining their assets. SMA SOLAR SMA late on Thursday said it expects a severe decline in sales and that it may even post a loss in 2013, blaming subsidy cuts in photovoltaics and a steep downturn in Europe. TELENET The Belgian cable and telecoms operator posted better-than-expected third-quarter results thanks to more customers signing up for combined service packs and a surge in demand for its mobile offering. TELIASONERA Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell, part-owned by Telia, posted a 6 percent rise in net profit to 570.8 million lira ($317.67 million) and raised its full-year 2012 forecast for revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). TNT EXPRESS United Parcel Service Inc will have to offer concessions to ease regulatory concerns about its 5.2 billion euro bid for Dutch peer TNT Express, the European Union's antitrust chief said. EFG Swiss private bank EFG on Thursday said its restructuring to focus on private banking is completed with the initial public offering of its investment arm, set to net up to 145 million Swiss francs ($157.03 million) by selling existing and new shares.