Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to inch up, earnings in focus

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday, helped by further signs of recovery in China and by expectations data will show Britain probably came out of recession. Gains could be limited, however, by a raft of disappointing corporate results as companies feel the pinch from the global slowdown. At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the country's factory output should grow faster in the last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets. In Europe, investors awaited economic growth numbers for Britain that are expected to show the country has come out of recession between July and September. The data is due at 0830 GMT. Miners will be in the spotlight after Brazil's Vale SA , the world's No. 2 mining group, posted a 66 percent slump in profit, forcing it to delay major mining projects and consider the sale of assets. Late on Wednesday, German car maker Daimler warned that it would miss its earnings forecast this year by about 1 billion euros and would not improve profit margins next year as expected, blaming "significantly more difficult market conditions." Results coming out early on Thursday were not reassuring either, with France Telecom slashing its dividend, Credit Suisse posting a sharp drop in net profit, Dutch staffing firm Randstad warning of sales declines in Europe, especially France and Germany, and WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cutting its full-year outlook for the second time in two months. "The overall picture is pretty grim. We're getting a lot of negative surprises, and some are coming from companies that have been among the most resilient. It's a bit early to draw conclusion on the overall earnings season, but clearly there are red flags in revenue numbers," a Paris-based trader said. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.5 percent on Wednesday, halting a sharp three-session drop, helped in part by Chinese macro data signalling a recovery in growth. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0638 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,408.75 -0.31 % -4.36 NIKKEI 9,055.20 1.13 % 100.9 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.00 0.21 % 1.09 EUR/USD 1.3004 0.25 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 80.16 0.45 % 0.3600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.814 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.590 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,713.00 0.65 % $11.07 US CRUDE $86.23 0.58 % 0.50 COMPANY NEWS: STEEL AND MINERS Brazil's Vale SA, the world's No. 2 mining company, said on Wednesday that third-quarter profit fell 66 percent compared with a year earlier, prompting the company to delay major mining projects and consider the sale of assets. CREDIT SUISSE The Swiss lender said on Thursday it would target an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of cost savings by 2015 after third-quarter net profit shrank by more than half. FRANCE TELECOM France Telecom slashed its dividend for this year and next in the face of tougher than expected competition from a new low-cost mobile rival in its key domestic market and a weaker economic outlook. WPP The world's largest advertising group cut its full-year outlook for the second time in two months on Thursday after a slowdown in trading in North America and Continental Europe hit its third quarter. UNILEVER Consumer goods giant Unilever posted a 5.9 percent rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, beating analyst forecasts, helped by strong demand for its goods in emerging markets. ABB The engineering firm looked beyond a 4-percent fall in quarterly profit and slowing growth in major economies to sketch out good longer-term prospects built on rising demand for energy efficiency and urbanisation. RANDSTAD Dutch staffing firm Randstad, the world's second-largest, warned of sales declines in Europe, especially France and Germany, and said it expected restructuring costs in the fourth quarter to improve efficiency. AXA Europe's No. 2 insurer reported a 1.3 percent rise in nine-month revenues on a comparable basis on Thursday as strength in areas such as property and casualty insurance offset weakness in life insurance. SANOFI The firm on Thursday said full-year earnings will decline less than expected, despite the loss of top-selling drugs previously protected by patents, after third-quarter results beat expectations. NOVARTIS Swiss drugmaker posted lower-than-expected third quarter sales on Thursday, dragged down by the loss of a U.S. patent on its top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan and lower sales at its Sandoz unit. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC French engineer cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday following a worse-than-expected slowdown in parts of western Europe and a later-than-expected rebound in China. PERNOD RICARD The French spirits group lagged forecasts with a 5 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales, as demand for its Scotch whiskies slowed in Asia and sales declined in austerity-hit Southern Europe. SAFRAN The French aerospace group posted third-quarter sales up 15 percent and broadly reaffirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday, led by equipment sales for the new Boeing 787 and servicing of engines for smaller jetliners. BASF Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help Germany's BASF achieve its target of higher operating profit this year, offsetting a downturn at its main industrial chemicals and plastics business.