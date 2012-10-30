European Factors to Watch - Stocks seen edging higher in thin trade

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - European stocks are seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range in a likely quiet session with Wall Street still closed, as investors digested mixed company results. At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.3 percent, while contracts for France's CAC were up 0.2 percent. Trading volumes were expected to be thin, with U.S. stock markets set to remain closed for a second straight day while high winds and heavy rain pounded the East Coast, flooding large parts of New York City. "(The storm) is going to affect volumes and the earnings outlook continues to remain fairly mixed," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets said. Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday its third-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.42 billion), in-line with analyst expectations, as sales and trading at the investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year. Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz, reported a preliminary operating profit of 2.5 billion euros in the third quarter on a better-than-expected performance in all business segments, especially asset management. But Swiss bank UBS swung to an unexpected third-quarter net loss of 2.172 billion francs, hit by restructuring costs as well as 863 million francs in charges on the value of its own debt. The firm revealed plans to wind down its fixed income business and fire 10,000 bankers, in one of the biggest culls of finance jobs since the implosion of Lehman Brothers in 2008. "The market is taking the view that UBS is front-running the issue... and as a result (the stock) could benefit from that," CMC's Hewson said. German retailer Metro reported a worse-than-expected 35 percent plunge in third-quarter profit, feeling the full force of a downturn in spending brought on by the euro zone debt crisis. With roughly a third of the European earnings season over, around 40 percent of companies that have reported so far have missed expectations, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed. The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed 17.26 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,478.84 points on Monday, led by insurers on expectations Hurricane Sandy would boost damage claims, while political jitters in debt-laden Italy cast shadows on the euro zone. The index, which has traded in a 50-point range for the past four sessions, is down 4.5 percent from a six-month high hit in mid-September as concerns about a difficult economic and corporate earnings outlook curbed enthusiasm over plans by the European Central bank and the Federal Reserve to tame borrowing costs for struggling European countries and revive U.S. economic growth, respectively. The Bank of Japan weighed in with a ninth round of quantitative easing (QE) on Tuesday by increasing the size of its asset buying and lending programme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion). The move, which was largely expected, sent Japan's Nikkei share average into negative territory in late trade. "Whilst it was widely expected, QE9 comes hot off the back of QE8 just over a month ago, and is another example of the ever diminishing returns of central bank action," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. Euro zone economic sentiment was expected to have fallen for an eighth straight month in October to a low of 84, not seen since August 2009, a European Commission survey was expected to show at 1000 GMT. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 725 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG NIKKEI 8,841. -0.98 % -87.36 8 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ000 0.06 % 0.31 EX-JP PUS> EUR/USD 1.2931 0.22 % 0.0029 USD/JPY 79.45 -0.4 % -0.320 10-YR US <US10YT=RR 1.721 -- 0.00 TSY YLD 10-YR BUND <EU10YT=RR 1.457 -- -0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,711 0.14 % $2.36 60 US CRUDE $85.48 -0.07 % -0.06 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise but momentum curbed by US closures > U.S. share futures end short session lower; market closed Tue > Nikkei falls after BOJ announces easing steps > U.S. Treasuries gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown > Yen rises after BOJ eases policy as expected > Gold ticks lower, economic concerns return > Copper rebounds from 2-mth low, but growth woes cap gains > Brent slips below $109 as Sandy dampens U.S oil demand COMPANY NEWS BAYER Germany's largest drugmaker on Tuesday posted a 2.2 percent gain in quarterly underlying core earnings as more prescriptions for its drugs offset a weaker plastics business. UBS The Swiss bank revealed plans on Tuesday to wind down its fixed income business and fire 10,000 bankers, in one of the biggest bonfires of finance jobs since the implosion of Lehman Brothers in 2008. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE third-quarter pretax profit rose 20 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.42 billion) on Tuesday, in-line with analyst expectations as sales and trading at the investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year. ENI The Italian oil and gas group beat expectations on Tuesday when it reported a 3.1 percent rise in underlying net profit in the third quarter boosted by an ongoing recovery of its production in Libya. NOKIAN RENKAAT The tyre maker said it will begin lay-off talks at its Finnish plant in Nokia and estimated up to 45 employees could be made redundant. AREVA Areva called for a suspension of the bidding process for two units at the Temelin nuclear plant in the Czech Republic after the country's energy provider CEZ disqualified the French nuclear power group. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT The French utility denied a report in a business newsletter which claimed that it was planning a capital increase of "at least 1 billion" euros and called for the publication to be investigated. VIVENDI, ILIAD Vivendi's SFR is in discussions about a tie-up with Iliad, which shook up France's mobile market when it launched its low-cost Free Mobile offering earlier this year, Les Echos reported on its website. BOUGYUES The French conglomerate's construction division has won a 111 million-euro share of a contract to design and build sports facilities in Canada in a consortium with Canadian construction firm Kenaidan Contracting. TOTAL Spain's gas distributor Enagas is one of fifty investors to have shown interest in buying Total's domestic gas transport and storage unit TIGF, French daily Les Echos reported. ARCELORMITTAL Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel producer, is in talks to acquire ArcelorMittal's assets in Florange in eastern France, Les Echos reported on its website, citing unidentified sources close to the matter. SPANISH BAD BANK, BANKIA Spain on Monday said it would apply steep discounts to property assets transferred into a so-called bad bank and pledged significant returns in a move to lure reluctant investors. It will initially receive assets from state-rescued banks worth 45 billion euros but is expected to manage assets worth 60 billion euros over time. Bankia alone will contribute as much as 24.8 billion euros of the assets . ITALY DEBT Fitch Ratings downgraded the region of Sicily's credit rating to two notches above junk on Monday, a day after half of voters on the Italian island stayed away from polling booths to express their dissatisfaction with politics. The Treasury sells 3.0-4.0 billion euros of a new 5-year BTP and 2.0-3.0 billion euros of 10-year BTPs on Tuesday.