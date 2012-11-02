FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch - European shares seen slightly lower
November 2, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch - European shares seen slightly lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares are expected to dip at opening on
Friday, with investors unlikely to commit to large, new bets ahead of U.S.
employment data later in the day.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
5 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower. Germany's DAX is seen
opening down by 1 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, while France's
CAC 40 is seen flat to 3 points higher, or up by as much as 0.1 percent.
    U.S. non-farm payrolls employment data is released at 1230 GMT - the last
set of major U.S. economic data before the country's Presidential elections on
Nov. 6. 
    The numbers are expected to show that non-farm employers added just 125,000
jobs last month - not enough to prevent the jobless rate from rising a tenth of
a point to 7.9 percent.
    "Despite yesterday's gains, the heady risk on sentiment is temporarily on
pause as traders wait to see the state of the non-farm jobs data and the
unemployment rate for the U.S.," London Capital Group dealer Jonathan Sudaria
wrote in a note.
    On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent to
1,109.99 points, recovering from a 0.6 percent fall on Wednesday.
    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT615 GMT                          
                                   LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                       1,427.59     1.09 %    15.43
 NIKKEI                        9,051.22     1.17 %   104.35
 MSCI ASIA       <.MIASJ0000P                  1 %     5.17
 EX-JP           S>                                 
 EUR/USD                         1.2904    -0.29 %  -0.0038
 USD/JPY                          80.26     0.16 %   0.1300
 10-YR US TSY                     1.730         --     0.00
 YLD                                                
 10-YR BUND YLD                   1.474         --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                     $1,708.8    -0.31 %   -$5.28
 US CRUDE                        $86.68    -0.47 %    -0.41
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as positive data buoys risk appetite
 
  > U.S. STOCKS - Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data 
  > Nikkei rises on hopes for U.S. economic recovery 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends loss to point 
  > FOREX-Yen dangles near 4-month low, commodity currencies firm 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold edges down ahead of US jobs data 
  > METALS-LME copper edges down; U.S. jobs data eyed 
  > Brent inches below $108 ahead of U.S. jobs data

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
