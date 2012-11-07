European Factors to Watch - Equities seen boosted by Obama win

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Europe's main stock indexes are seen edging higher at the open on Wednesday after a U.S. election victory for President Barack Obama removed uncertainty over leadership of the world's biggest economy. However gains are likely to be limited as attention switches to the "fiscal cliff" of some $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that threaten to send the United States back into recession next year. To avoid the grave consequences for the economy and markets, Obama now faces tough negotiations with Republicans. "Investors' prospects remain hostage to the same issues that existed long before the election. The real concern is how they deal with an impending fiscal cliff. That divide remains the real political crisis as we approach the end of the year," said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital. Spreadbetters expect Frankfurt's DAX to gain 15 to 41 points, or as much as 0.6 percent and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 1 to 10 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, reporting a flurry of buying activity after Republican challenger Mitt Romney conceded the election. London's FTSE 100 is seen opening mixed, with calls ranging from down 2 points to up 9 points. Futures on U.S. benchmark S&P 500 traded down 4.2 points, or 0.3 percent at 1,419.80 points by 0605 GMT, off a session low of 1,411.20. Aside from the U.S. election, investors will also focus on Greece, where the coalition government faces a parliamentary vote on an unpopular austerity package needed to secure the next tranche of an international bailout and avert bankruptcy. The measures are expected to pass with narrow majority. Euro zone retail sales and German industrial output data for September will offer further signs of the depth of the crisis in the region, which has increasingly forced European firms to look abroad for profit growth. Weakness in Europe pushed Danish brewer Carlsberg to miss analysts' forecasts on quarterly operating profit. Adding to gloomy corporate newsflow, Dutch financial group ING unveiled job cut plans in insurance and commercial banking divisions, while Europe's No. 2 insurer Axa lowered targets for coming years. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,428.39 0.79 % 11.13 NIKKEI 8,972.89 -0.03 % -2.26 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.67 % 3.50 EUR/USD 1.2867 0.43 % 0.0055 USD/JPY 80.06 -0.35 % -0.2800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.689 -- -0.06 10-YR BUND YLD 1.464 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,725.24 0.58 % $9.90 US CRUDE $88.46 -0.28 % -0.25 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, Treasuries gain as Obama re-elected > US STOCKS-Futures off lows as election called for Obama > Nikkei recoups losses after Obama victory; Nissan rises > TREASURIES-Bonds reduce losses, impact of jobs data fades > FOREX-Dollar falls broadly after Obama heads for re-election > PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high, all eyes on U.S. vote > METALS-LME copper rises as projected Obama win hits dollar > Brent holds below $111 on demand worries, Middle East tension