European Factors to Watch-Shares to rebound on Greek deal

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Europe's main stock indexes were set to bounce back on Tuesday after international lenders agreed to cut Greece's debt, paving the way for the release of the next tranche of urgently needed aid for the debt-laden country. The lenders agreed late on Monday on measures to cut Greek debt by 40 billion euros by 2020, reducing it to 124 percent of GDP. Euro zone finance ministers also pledged to take further steps to cut Greece's debt to below 110 percent in 2022. Greece will receive up to 43.7 billion euros in stages. Financial spreadbetters predicted UK's FTSE 100 would open 30-33 points or up to 0.6 percent higher, Germany's DAX would gain 53-65 points or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 would add 22-26 points or as much as 0.7 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 0.5 percent lower at 1,104.65 points on Monday after gaining for five straight sessions and recording its best weekly performance in a year last week. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,406.29 -0.2 % -2.86 NIKKEI 9,423.30 0.37 % 34.36 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.51 % 2.67 EUR/USD 1.2985 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 82.26 0.24 % 0.2000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.668 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.427 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,749.40 0.05 % $0.91 US CRUDE $88.05 0.35 % 0.31 * Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal * Nikkei rises for fourth day after Greek deal * Wall St edges down after recent rally * Euro touches 1-month high after Greek debt deal * Brent rises above $111 after Greek debt deal * Copper near one-month high on Greek debt deal * Gold steadies above $1,748 after Greek deal * TREASURIES-Prices rise as fiscal worries