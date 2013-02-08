Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to bounce after strong Chinese data

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - European stocks are seen rising on Friday, halting the week's slide as robust trade data from China boosts sentiment and eclipses recent jitters over the euro zone economic outlook. Data showed Chinese exports grew 25 percent in January from a year earlier versus a forecast of 17 percent in a Reuters poll while imports climbed 28.8 percent, highlighting robust domestic demand. Trade figures from Germany released on Friday morning also lifted the mood. The data showed Germany's trade surplus hit its second highest level in more than 60 years in 2012, signalling the underlying strength of Europe's biggest largest economy. In Brussels, European Union leaders have agreed the broad lines of a deal to fix total EU spending at 960 billion euros over the next budget's seven-year period. At 0735 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 4.1 percent so far this week, set to post its biggest weekly loss since late Sept September, hurt by rekindled worries over a corruption scandal in Spain and polls showing Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi regaining ground before elections this month. "This is the pull-back that a lot of people have been waiting for before further increasing the exposure to stocks. If we get a few stable sessions, fresh money will be flowing in again into equities, there's just no alternative anyway," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund trader said. The auto sector will be in the spotlight after French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen slashed the book value of its plants and other assets by 28 percent, in a writedown adding 4.13 billion euros ($5.53 billion) to its 2012 net loss to reflect Europe's worsening market outlook. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0729 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,509.39 -0.18 % -2.73 NIKKEI 11,153.16 -1.8 % -203.91 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 551.47 0.1 % 0.57 EUR/USD 1.3391 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 92.99 -0.67 % -0.6300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.953 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.606 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,670.66 0 % -$0.03 US CRUDE $96.00 0.18 % 0.17 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up on solid China trade data > Wall Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears > Nikkei snaps 12-week winning streak on euro zone worry > Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall > FOREX-Euro near 2-week low after Draghi cautions on its rise > Gold heads for 2nd weekly rise, PGMs off 17-month peak > METALS-LME copper gains after China data, snaps 3-day drop > Brent rises towards $118 on strong China data, Iran worries COMPANY NEWS: PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN PSA Peugeot Citroen slashed the book value of its plants and other automotive assets by 28 percent, in a writedown adding 4.13 billion euros ($5.53 billion) to its 2012 net loss to reflect Europe's worsening market outlook. The French state is examining the possibility of taking a stake in struggling carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, French daily Liberation reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. ENI Milan prosecutors have put Paolo Scaroni, head of Italy's Eni, under investigation in a probe into alleged bribes paid to win contracts in Algeria for Saipem, in which Eni is the largest investor, the company said. SAIPEM The Italian oil service group does not expect any more nasty surprises to undermine its profitability as it seeks to draw a line under a shock profit warning last week that wiped billions off its value and left investors incensed. HUGO BOSS German fashion house said it was confident of posting stronger growth than the luxury market in 2013 as it reported a 18 percent rise in sales for the fourth quarter. TELECOM ITALIA The company is in talks with its banks over a 3 billion euros loan deal, banking sources said on Thursday, which could help protect the company against possible future turbulence in debt markets. EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS The European satellite operator posted revenue growth of 5.2 percent to 633.6 million euros and EBITDA growth of 4.9 percent to 501.9 million euros in its first-half ended Dec. 31. SECURITAS The world's second-biggest security group posted a bigger drop than expected in fourth-quarter pretax profit on Friday.  DEUTSCHE TELEKOM An investment adviser to shareholders holding about 7.5 million shares of MetroPCS Communications Inc said it intends to vote against the company's proposed merger with T-Mobile USA due to the deal valuation and debt levels that come with it. FIAT INDUSTRIAL The truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial has renewed a 2 billion-euro ($2.7 billion), three-year credit revolving credit facility, the company said on Thursday. VIVENDI Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) has agreed to sell one of EMI's most prized assets, the Parlophone Label Group, to Warner Music for 487 million pounds ($764.71 million) in cash, parent Vivendi said on Thursday. MAUREL ET PROM The oil group posted a 26 percent increase in full year consolidated sales to 472 million euros, mostly due to higher volumes sold in Gabon. SSAB The Swedish speciality steel maker on Friday posted a much worse than expected quarterly operating loss but said it expected demand to increase in North America and Asia after a weak end to the year.