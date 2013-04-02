European Factors to Watch-Shares to open mixed, focus on PMIs

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to open mixed on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend, with investors seen staying cautious before the release of European manufacturing numbers after U.S. data disappointed markets. Global stock markets fell from recent highs after weak ISM manufacturing data from the United States on Monday suggested the U.S. economy was losing momentum. Investors were set to focus on the state of Europe's own manufacturing sector, with Purchasing Managers' Index poll results due across the euro zone on Tuesday. "Manufacturing PMIs in the eurozone are expected to reflect the waning confidence in the eurozone over the last month, with the political stalemate in Italy and bailout in Cyprus acting as a reminder to businesses and consumers that the debt crisis is far from over," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, said in a note. "A small pull back is expected across the board, with France once again contracting at a much faster rate than the others." Futures on the French CAC were down 0.3 percent, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were flat, while futures for Britain's FTSE fell 0.1 percent. Expectations of a recovery in global growth, as well as continued central bank support, had helped European shares to extend their run of month-on-month gains to ten in March. These gains have come despite renewed uncertainty in the euro zone periphery, with both Italy and Cyprus in the spotlight in recent weeks. A relatively calm reopening of banks in Cyprus after their closure during the country's recent bailout negotiations helped European shares to gain on Thursday, tempering concerns about euro zone stability. Focus may shift to Spain, where the government is set to revise down its growth forecast for 2013 and seek more time from the European Union to reduce its budget deficit. Spain's blue-chip IBEX was seen opening 66 points lower, or 0.8 percent, according to IG Markets. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,562.17 -0.45 % -7.02 NIKKEI 12,003.43 -1.08 % -131.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 541.08 -0.25 % -1.37 EUR/USD 1.2847 -0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 92.75 -0.49 % -0.4600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.826 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.275 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,599.24 0.05 % $0.84 US CRUDE $96.65 -0.43 % -0.42 * Asian shares, U.S. dollar capped as more data looms * Nikkei sheds 1.8 pct, drops below 12,000 * Wall St falls after factory data, last week's record * Yen hits month high before BOJ meet * Brent steadies under $111, curbed by U.S. demand outlook * Gold stretches gains as weak U.S. data hits dollar * London copper hits 7-month low as US, China data weighs COMPANY NEWS GLENCORE Glencore said on Tuesday it had extended again the date by which it expects to close its merger with Xstrata to May 2, due to the ongoing investigation into the deal in China. UBS, CREDIT SUISSE The world's biggest banks won a major victory on Friday when a U.S. judge dismissed a "substantial portion" of the claims in private lawsuits accusing them of rigging global benchmark interest rates. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen will boost its global headcount to 600,000 by 2018 from 550,000 as part of its aim to become the world's biggest carmaker, works council chief Bernd Osterloh told a German newspaper. AREVA The French nuclear group would be interested in taking a stake in uranium enrichment firm Urenco, Areva's CEO was quoted as saying on Saturday. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Proxy advisor Glass Lewis on Friday became the second firm to tell MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders to vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, adding pressure on Deutsche Telekom AG to offer a sweeter deal. DEUTSCHE BANK An internal investigation at Deutsche Bank has found that incomplete data related to a carbon tax fraud probe were handed over to prosecutors, German magazine Der Spiegel said on Friday. NOVARTIS India's top court dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's attempt to win patent protection for its cancer drug Glivec, a blow to Western pharmaceutical firms targeting India to drive sales and a victory for local makers of cheap generics. For more, click on: STATOIL Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has sold 25 percent of the exploration licence offshore Mozambique to Japanese INPEX , the firm said on Tuesday. VIVENDI French entertainment group Vivendi said it completed the early refinancing of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.93 billion) bank credit line over a five-year period. LONZA Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza is reviewing whether it is still worth investing in its joint venture with Teva in "biosimilar" drugs, its Chief Executive said. RIO TINTO Rio's loss-making aluminium smelter in New Zealand, which wants a government break on its electricity bill to stay afloat, must learn to "stand on its own two feet," New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said after the firm rejected a short-term subsidy offer. BHP BILLITON Exxon Mobil and BHP Billiton are planning to build the world's largest floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel in offshore northwestern Australia, Exxon said in a filing with Australia's environment department on Tuesday. E.ON Germany's top utility aims to double the contribution to its net profit from markets outside Europe, its chief financial officer said. BBVA The bank will have to pay around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund as a consequence of not taking part in the country's so-called 'bad bank', Expansion newspaper reported. PRUDENTIAL Insurer Prudential is set to become the first UK institutional investor to enter Britain's rented housing market in recent times, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. MAN The truck maker expects to increase truck production in Brazil by 20 percent this year and boost sales by 10 percent, Antonio Roberto Cortes, the company's chief executive in Latin America, told journalists on Monday. INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP Airline holding company International Airlines Group could order Airbus' new A350 long-range aircraft for its British Airways arm as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.