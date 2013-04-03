European Factors to Watch-Shares to open down; Vodafone bid denied

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday, with investors set to take profits on the previous day's gains following a denial of takeover interest in Vodafone. At 0640 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, the FTSE 100 and France's CAC were all down between 0.3 to 0.6 percent. Speculation over a potential takeover of Vodafone by U.S. partner Verizon had helped to lift British stocks and the European telecom sector on Tuesday. However, overnight Verizon denied reports of a joint takeover with AT&T , although it left to door open to a bid for Vodafone's share in their joint U.S. venture Verizon Wireless. Volumes were expected to be light, however, with investors still returning from Easter holidays and reluctant to take big positions ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and key U.S. jobs data on Friday. "People who are in this week are keeping their positions quite tight ahead of central bank meetings and data later this week, and yesterday was very quiet," Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital, said. "Even though the chances of a surprise may be small, you don't want to be caught the wrong way if there is one." Data on private-sector hiring by U.S. payrolls processor ADP, as well as the non-manufacturing ISM index, due on Wednesday, will be scanned for clues on the likely outcome of Friday's non-farm payrolls figure, which is expected to show a firming economy. This could call into question the Federal Reserve's continued policy of quantitative easing, the merits of which were debated publicly on Tuesday night by two opposed officials. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0645 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,472.34 0.11 % 1.66 NIKKEI 12,362.20 2.99 % 358.77 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 542.32 -0.08 % -0.44 EUR/USD 1.2796 -0.17 % -0.0022 USD/JPY 93.54 0.13 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.859 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.305 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,565.20 -6.75 % -$113.30 US CRUDE $96.55 3.51 % -0.64 > Asian shares fall on caution before US jobs data > Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high > Nikkei up 1.7 pct on BOJ easing hope; Fast Retailing soars > TREASURIES-Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets > Yen slips slightly versus dollar, market awaits BOJ > Gold drops to near 4-week low on U.S. economic optimism > Shanghai zinc hits lowest in more than four years > Brent dips toward $110 on demand worries, U.S. supply COMPANY NEWS: VODAFONE Verizon Communications Inc said it does not "currently have any intention" to merge with or buy its partner Vodafone, either alone or in conjunction with others, in response to press reports. However, the telephone company said on Tuesday that it would still be a willing buyer of Vodafone's 45 percent share of their Verizon Wireless U.S. venture, in line with public statements Verizon has made many times over the years. EADS The aerospace group announced a share buyback worth up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.81 billion) on Tuesday to dampen sales by a dismantled group of core shareholders, following a radical shake-up of its structure. AUTOS European car sales shrank again in March, threatening more losses for carmakers in the region after a dismal 2012, figures and forecasts suggested on Tuesday. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse Group AG asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that accuses the Swiss bank of deceiving investors in mortgage-backed securities that resulted in $11.2 billion of losses. CNP ASSURANCES CNP Assurances, which has a 50.1 percent stake in a Cyprus subsidiary, said on Tuesday that the restructuring of the island's Laiki Bank would have an impact of less than 5 million euros on the French insurer's net income. AIR FRANCE-KLM Virgin Atlantic told the Financial Times that it was interested in opening talks with Air France-KLM and Alitalia about co-operation to offer more flights to Asia, the Middles East, and Africa. MEDIOLANUM Italy's tax agency allege Mediolanum did not regularly declare taxes in Italy in 2005, 2006 and 2007, the company said in its 2012 financial results. Mediolanum said the claims, which involve its Irish subsidiary Mediolanum International Funds, were "illegitimate" and "erroneous". CAPGEMINI The information technology services group said it would undertake a share buyback of 34 million euros worth of its own shares between April 3 and May 29. The buyback was authorised by the annual meeting of shareholders in May 2012. NOVARTIS At least three of the world's top drugmakers are bidding for Brazil's Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos in an auction that may value the group at more than $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG and Abbott Laboratories are all weighing second-round bids to acquire the company, which boasts a strong position in Brazil's fast-growing pharmaceuticals market, the people said. BANCA GENERALI Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Tuesday its net inflows were 210 million euros in March compared with net inflows of 203 million euros in February. BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO A group of Italian investors is ready to stump up over 100 million euros to take control of small cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, which was put under special administration this year. RIO TINTO The mining company has hired Deutsche Bank to sell billions of dollars worth of Australian coal assets, the Wall Street Journal reported.