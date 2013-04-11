Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to pause after rally

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to open slightly lower on Thursday as investors take a breather following the previous session's sharp rally, although the pause could be short-lived as abundant liquidity and record highs on Wall Street prompt more and more investors to increase their exposure to equities. At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.09-0.16 percent. European shares posted their biggest daily rise in three months on Wednesday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index adding 1.8 percent, after encouraging Chinese economic data and as Wall Street's S&P 500 broke through its intraday record, with cyclical shares leading the way for a second straight day. "No doubt the new all-time highs seen in the S&P 500 will attract new retail money into the market. There's nothing like being under-invested and seeing the word 'new highs' on the front page of each newspaper," IG Chief Market Strategist Chris Weston wrote. "Usually the contrarians would say this marks a top, but we feel traders will still follow the money in the short term." The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surged 2.7 percent on Wednesday. The benchmark index, which has now reversed more than half of its slide from a high point in mid-March, managed to climb back above its 50-day moving average on Wednesday, sending a bullish signal. "The dips have been good buying opportunities. The two pull-backs we have had so far this year brought nice entry points, and the long-term bullish trend remains positive," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. The chartist sees the next resistances for the Euro STOXX 50 at 2,715 and 2,750 points, while the next supports are at 2,625 and 2,585 points. On the earnings front, Switzerland's Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, posted forecast-beating first-quarter sales and maintained its forecast of rising sales and profit this year, reassuring investors on the upcoming European earnings season. Italy will be in focus on Thursday with the country - where a government has yet to be formed after February's inconclusive election - is set to sell up to 7.5 billion euros in debt, with strong demand seen from yield-hungry investors. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,587.73 1.22 % 19.12 NIKKEI 13,549.16 1.96 % 261.03 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 538.09 0.96 % 5.14 EUR/USD 1.307 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 99.73 -0.04 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.797 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.296 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,559.20 0.07 % $1.06 US CRUDE $94.38 -0.27 % -0.26 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Record Wall Street lifts Asian shares, yen down > US STOCKS-Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall Street rallies > Nikkei rises to highest since July 2008; insurers, autos lead > FOREX-Yen near 4-year low as Fed minutes boost dollar > PRECIOUS-Gold bounces from 1-week low on Korea tensions > METALS-LME copper steady, supported by China lending data > Brent slips further below $106 on demand worries COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom on Wednesday sweetened its terms for the proposed merger between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications by reducing the combined company's debt due to pressure from activists and proxy advisory firms. ROCHE Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG stuck to its forecast for sales and profits to rise this year after growth in its mainstay cancer medicines helped it post solid first-quarter sales. SANOFI The drugmaker said European authorities have agreed to review a marketing application for a new flu vaccine designed to combat the four strains of virus expected in the coming season. DEUTSCHE POST Germany's stake in Deutsche Post, held by state development bank KfW , has dropped to 24.89 percent as of April 9, the company said on Wednesday. KfW previously held 25.5 percent, according to Reuters data. CREDIT SUISSE A federal judge has narrowed a U.S. credit union regulator's lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG over the sale of $715.5 million of mortgage-backed securities to failed corporate credit unions. MARKS & SPENCER The British retailer posted a seventh consecutive quarterly fall in underlying general merchandise sales, though the outcome was a touch ahead of expectations. BOUYGUES The company said it won a $95 million contract in a joint venture with SPA Project Management to design and build the second phase of a residential estate on the outskirts of Yangon, in Myanmar. AXA Protective Life Corp said it will buy Mony Life Insurance Company from parent AXA for $1.06 billion to access its portfolio of life insurance policies. TELECOM ITALIA Telecom Italia board meets. Chairman Franco Bernabe is likely to win a green light from the board to deepen talks with a Hong Kong-based conglomerate said to be targeting 29.9 percent of the Italian group, sources familiar with the situation said. ALLIANZ The insurer plans to increase its investments in both equity and debt linked to infrastructure projects, as well as build up its holdings of emerging market sovereign bonds, board member Maximilian Zimmerer told Handelsblatt newspaper, without being more specific. AUTOGRILL Italy's retailing group said on Wednesday its board could examine a proposal to separate its food and beverage business from its travel retail operations in May.