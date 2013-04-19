Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to rebound; eyes on G20

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to rise on Friday in a tentative recovery following the week's steep losses, with investors turning their attention to the G20 meeting and a potential rethinking of the austerity push among the world's biggest economies. Gains could be limited, however, following a raft of mixed corporate earnings, and as mining shares may feel the pinch of a further drop in metal prices, hurt by mounting global growth worries. At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.8 percent. European shares have sharply retreated this week, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index down 2.9 percent - on track to record its worst weekly performance in about 10 months - as fears over the pace of global growth rattled investors. "We might get a technical rebound today, but the correction in commodities as been quite brutal and it may not be over. The best thing to do is wait for things to calm down a bit before starting to look for bargains, I think we're not there yet," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund trader said. Copper futures < CMCU3>, down 1.1 percent on Friday, have lost more than 5 percent this week, a sell-off fuelled by weaker-than-expected U.S. and Chinese macroeconomic figures. Data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service shows investors in U.S.-based funds pulled a record $2.7 billion out of commodities and precious metals funds in the latest week. The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index, home of big European mining firms such as Rio Tinto and Xstrata, has tumbled 7 percent so far this week. A raft of mixed earnings from U.S. bellwethers also rattled investors, with IBM Corp posting a rare quarterly earnings miss late on Thursday, while in Europe, German business software maker SAP on Friday posted lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and revenue, hurt by poor results from Asia. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,541.61 -0.67 % -10.4 NIKKEI 13,316.48 0.73 % 96.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 536.43 1.25 % 6.62 EUR/USD 1.3069 0.15 % 0.0019 USD/JPY 98.73 0.61 % 0.6000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.707 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.244 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,416.50 1.85 % $25.75 US CRUDE $88.48 0.85 % 0.75 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, oil up but worries on growth linger > US STOCKS-Wall St falls further, bearish signals mount > Nikkei rises in choppy trade; eyes on G20 meeting > TREASURIES-Bonds hold firm after more data points to slower growth > FOREX-Yen slips broadly on Japan finmin Aso's remarks on G20 > PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-year low; heads for 4th week of decline > METALS-Copper below $7,000, heads for worst week since 2011 > Brent rises toward $100, but set for 3rd weekly fall COMPANY NEWS: SAP The German business software maker posted lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and revenue as its activities in Asia showed a decline in revenues. L'OREAL The world's biggest cosmetics group reported first-quarter sales slightly ahead of forecasts, driven by strong demand in North America and new markets. CASINO The French retailer posted a quarterly revenue drop for its core French market, including a worse-than-expected 11.5 percent fall in hypermarkets, as the French retailer failed to benefit from recent price cuts. TELIASONERA The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator said it would focus on cutting costs in a flat market as it posted first-quarter earnings just below expectations. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items were 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.6 billion in a Reuters poll. EDF The utility aims for its French nuclear power plants to reach an average availabity rate of 82-83 percent for the 2013-2014 period, its CEO said. Henri Proglio also said talks were continuing between the utility and the British government about EDF's nuclear projects in Britain but added that he was "in no hurry" to sign an agreement. ING The Dutch bank and insurance group said it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Korean insurance company KB Life to joint venture partner KB Financial Group 105560.KS for $148 million. ADECCO GROUP The group's shareholders re-elected all Board members. The Board of Directors' dividend proposal of CHF 1.80 per share and all other agenda items were also approved. IMPREGILO The Italian builder said on Thursday Minera Panama has cancelled a contract for the 'Mina del Cobre' project in Panama with a total value of $560 million euros.