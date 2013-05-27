European Factors to Watch - Shares to rebound on quiet day

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone stocks were expected to rise on Monday, staging a small technical rebound in a quiet session with the U.S. and UK markets shut. At 0616 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3-0.5 percent higher, halting a two-day slide fuelled by concerns about an early tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus. Euro zone blue chips recorded their first weekly loss in a month on Friday, but the Euro STOXX 50 index managed to end the week off its lowest point in the 2,754 area, which corresponds to a support level marking the index's peak in late January, suggesting residual appetite for shares. "This area is obviously supportive," Dag Muller, a technical analyst at SEB in Stockholm said. "But if you look at the weekly perspective it's quite a bearish print that we had last week. I would say that during the course of this week, we'll try below those levels and possibly all the way down to 2,700-2,690." On Wall Street, investors also bought into a two-day dip late on Friday. The significance of any move on Monday may be limited, as volume was expected to be thin. Analysts said uncertainty about further central bank monetary stimulus to support the global economy was set to dominate investors' attention in the coming weeks and may cause markets to become more jittery. "Markets are currently experiencing difficulty fully and precisely understanding both the pace of global growth and the implications of central banks' activism," Credit Agricole said in a note. "Expectations cannot remain stable for long and so investors should be prepared for periods of higher volatility in particular asset classes." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,649.60 -0.06 % -0.91 NIKKEI 14,142.65 -3.22 % -469.8 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 549.65 0.23 % 1.24 EUR/USD 1.293 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 100.97 -0.33 % -0.3300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.011 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.429 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,393.16 0.55 % $7.61 US CRUDE $93.55 -0.64 % -0.60 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still shaky as Nikkei slides 3 pct > Wall St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-April on Fed angst > Nikkei tumbles as exporters hit, market on edge > U.S. Treasuries rise, ten-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct > FOREX-Dollar eases against yen as stocks fall > Gold firm as stocks slip, dollar weakens versus yen > ShFE copper slips on China growth worries, trade thin > Brent drops towards $102, weak demand view hurts COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE POST Deutsche Post has filed a complaint with the European Commission against a German law which will require government agencies and public services to use a rival encrypted email system. Deutsche Post aims to expand its long-distance bus travel business in Germany, which will have annual sales of as much as 500 million euros ($647 million) by next year, a senior manager said, according to German paper Berliner Zeitung. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA Deutsche Lufthansa is re-evaluating plans to expand its fleet of air freight aircraft due to the economic uncertainty in Europe, and could mothball some of its older aircraft. DAIMLER An unnamed private-equity fund is planning to bid for parts of Daimler's German retail operations, German publication Automobilwoche reported, without saying where it obtained the information. SWATCH GROUP, RICHEMONT The Swiss government said on Friday it hopes to sign a free-trade agreement (FTA) with China that would be the first such deal of its kind between Beijing and continental Europe when Switzerland's economy minister visits China in July. For more, click on: EDF The French utility confirmed that it would sell its 49 percent stake in Slovakia's No. 2 electricity distributor, Stredoslovenska Energetika (SSE), to Czech energy company EPH for about 400 million euros. UBS UBS' French unit could be placed under formal investigation in the coming days as part of a broader probe into the Swiss bank's business practices, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. BANKIA Spanish nationalized lender Bankia said on Friday it had sold City National Bank of Florida to Chilean bank BCI for $883 million, part of a plan to sell assets to boost solvency. Separately, Expanion cited unnamed financial sources on Monday as saying that Bankia has put its bad loans portfolio, worth 1.4 billion euros, up for sale to meet demands from Brussels. SACYR Private equity firm Lone Star is negotiating the purchase of property company Vallehermoso from Spanish builder Sacyr for 1 euro plus 1.2 billion euros of debt, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial and Sacyr sources.