European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - European shares were likely to open lower on Wednesday, with strong U.S. economic data reigniting concerns that the Federal Reserve could scale back its accommodative monetary policy earlier than expected. The market witnessed a steep sell-off late last week from 5-1/2-year highs after Fed Chairmen Ben Bernanke said a decision to scale back its bond buying operations could come at one of the next few meetings if the economy looked set to maintain momentum. U.S. data showed on Tuesday home prices accelerated in March by the most in nearly seven years, while consumer confidence was the strongest in May in over five years. "The fear that the Fed could scale back or end its quantitative easing programmes when the economy takes off could prompt investors to take some profit at the open," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels. "However, we still see the rally continuing as the U.S. economy is getting stronger, monetary policies will remain supportive and there are not a lot of alternatives for equities. In such an environment, cyclicals could be a strong bet." Futures pointed that investors were likely to take some profits in early trading after gains in the past two sessions. At 0622 GMT, futures for UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.8 percent lower. Futures for Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.8 percent to 2,815 points. Commerzbank technical analysts saw Euro STOXX 50 futures resuming their recent upward trends in the near term. They said the futures could find their first support at 2,740 and the next major support at around 2,690. Resistance was seen at 2,855 and further at 2,960. They suggested a stop-loss level of 2,720. Analysts said some weakness in the equity prices could prove to be healthy and provide a buying opportunity. U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at another record high. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.3 percent higher at 1,246.44 points, about 12 points away from last week's 5-1/2-year highs. Investors will focus on more U.S. economic releases on Wednesday for hints about the market's near term direction. The Mortgage Bankers Association will release its weekly Mortgage Market Index at 11 GMT, while Goldman Sachs publish its chain store sales data at 1145 GMT. Redbook's Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for May is due at 1255 GMT. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,660.06 0.63 % 10.46 NIKKEI 14,326.46 0.1 % 14.48 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 550.97 -0.27 % -1.48 EUR/USD 1.2852 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 102.16 -0.2 % -0.2000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.196 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.497 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,382.80 0.18 % $2.55 US CRUDE $94.79 -0.23 % -0.22 > Asian shares pause as US rally raises Fed QE doubts > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St > Nikkei edges up, investors still uneasy after recent battering > Yields jump to highest levels in a year > Aussie sags to 2-yr low, yen strengthens as Nikkei slips > Gold gains on China demand; ETF outflows persist > London copper edges down, but China demand supports > Brent steady above $104 on U.S. housing data, supply worries COMPANY NEWS PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French automaker is considering a new capital increase after burning through 2.5 billion euros ($3.21 billion) in cash in the past year, news website La Tribune reported on Wednesday. DASSAULT SYSTEMES The software developer said it agreed to pay $205 million to acquire U.S. based cohort Apriso in a cash deal that it expects to close in July. EADS The bosses of Airbus supplier Premium Aerotec have resigned as the company seeks new management to help improve its financial performance and cut costs. VIVENDI Gulf telecom operator Etisalat has secured shareholder approval for the financing package to back its bid for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom , according to two people familiar with the matter. BG GROUP The energy firm rose on Wednesday amid talk of an 80 billion pound-plus break-up bid, with traders speculating that a number of potential bidders including Royal Dutch Shell, U.S. listed Exxon Mobil, Brazillian group Petrobas and India's Reliance Group were circling the firm, according to Daily Express market report. LLOYDS The UK lender which is 39 percent owned by the Government has reportedly put $8.7 billion of U.S. mortgage bonds up for auction, as part of its effort to raise capital by selling non-core assets, according to the Daily Telegraph. BALFOUR BEATTY The British infrastructure company has started looking for buyers for its 60 percent stake in Exeter International Airport, Sky News reported on Tuesday. DEUTSCHE BANK Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain brushed aside concerns that Germany's flagship lender posed a risk to the financial system just because of its size, and urged regulators to create a mechanism for winding down failing banks. DAIMLER The German carmaker is recalling more than 6,000 of its new Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchbacks because of problems with the passenger airbag. ALLIANZ The insurer's finance chief, Dieter Wemmer, told Switzerland's Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company expected little in the way of damage claims resulting from the tornados in Oklahoma. BMW New personnel chief Milagros Caina-Andree told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the company is testing a pilot programme to recruit a small number of unemployed Spanish youth to come and work in Germany. If successful, it could be expanded to other countries such as Italy or Greece.