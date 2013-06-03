European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower on stimulus doubts

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - European stocks were expected to fall at the open on Monday, taking their cue from a sell-off in major markets across the globe as investors fretted about a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus and mixed signals about the Chinese economy. At 0615 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 shed 0.8 percent to 2,752 points. Contracts for Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC shed 0.6-0.8 percent. U.S. stocks closed sharply lower after a late sell-off on Friday and Japan's Nikkei average tumbled to a nearly six-week low on Monday, taking its fall from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month to 15.5 percent. Some better-than-expected U.S. data on Friday reignited speculation the Federal Reserve may scale back its money-printing programme, leading investors to take profit on a 34 percent rally in euro zone shares since June 2012, which had been largely fuelled by global monetary stimulus. "Nervousness over a prospective paring back in U.S. quantitative easing as the Fed ponders the timing of a tapering in asset purchases taken together with elevated volatility in Japanese markets is leading to a decrease in risk appetite," Credit Agricole's strategists said in a note. "The background is set for a further increase in uncertainty and market volatility." The strategists said Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report was key to gauge how soon the Fed's stimulus programme may be reduced and they expected investors to scrutinise Monday's ISM Manufacturing PMI index to fine-tune their forecasts. The May reading, due at 1400 GMT, was expected to point to a slight growth slowdown from the previous month but an estimate-beating Chicago PMI on Friday meant some investors may have raised their expectations. Adding to investor concerns, data showed Chinese growth was failing to pick up momentum with factory activity shrinking and business in the services sector also slipping. Charts showed the Euro STOXX 50 was set to edge closer to a technical support in the 2,750 area, a low set last week and corresponding to highs hit in January and March. Nicolas Suiffet, a technical analyst at Trading Central in Paris, highlighted the Euro STOXX 50 June future was holding above their support base at 2,740. This suggested the contract and the underlying index were still stuck in a short-term consolidation phase but the longer-term trend remained up as long as the support is not broken, Suiffet added. "A technical rebound is likely towards 2,837 (May's closing high) and 2,885 (a previous high set in June 2011)," he said. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,630.74 -1.43 % -23.67 NIKKEI 13,261.82 -3.72 % -512.72 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 541.40 -0.35 % -1.90 EUR/USD 1.3017 0.17 % 0.0022 USD/JPY 100.39 0.04 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.146 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.504 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,395.04 0.66 % $9.15 US CRUDE $91.76 -0.23 % -0.21 SIEMENS Indicated 0.5 percent lower The German industrial conglomerate sticks to its 2014 operating margin target of 12 percent, its chief told the online edition of newspaper Bild. BAYER Indicated 0.3 percent lower The company said on Sunday its cancer drug Nexavar was shown to delay progression of a difficult-to-treat type of thyroid cancer by about five months, as the German drugmaker seeks to widen the use of the pill. ROCHE Roche Holding AG's drug Avastin helped prolong the lives of women with advanced cervical cancer when added to chemotherapy in a late-stage clinical trial, likely paving the way to another major use for the multibillion-dollar medicine. * The widely used Roche Holding AG cancer drug Avastin failed to prolong survival when added to chemo-radiation therapy for glioblastoma - a fast-growing type of brain tumor - according to data presented on Sunday. MERCK Merck KGaA's cancer drug Erbitux was shown to be more effective at prolonging the lives of bowel cancer patients than Roche's Avastin, Merck said. SWISS BANKS The Swiss National Bank would not jump to the rescue of any banks that found themselves insolvent following fines to settle U.S. tax evasion probes, the central bank's chairman said. UBS The bank's French unit was put under formal investigation on Friday in Paris for alleged complicity in suspected illegal business practices in France, a judicial source said. DEUTSCHE BANK The asset and wealth management division of Deutsche Bank will launch a first-of-its kind exchange-traded fund devoted purely to infrastructure-related municipal bonds. E.ON Indicated 0.3 percent lower E.ON said on Saturday it remains committed to Russia as a source of gas, responding to a magazine report that said the utility is considering cancelling its supply contracts with Russia's Gazprom . METRO The retailer's Kaufhof unit does not need a partner and has a strong position in the market, the unit's head Lovro Mandac told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, responding to questions about a potential merger with peer Karstadt. BILFINGER German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE is eyeing an acquisition in Asia or North America to reduce its dependence on the European market, its chief financial officer said. TOTAL The French oil major and its peers will shut down more refineries in Europe over the next few years due to the broad consensus for lower CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, the French company's chief executive said on Sunday. VIVENDI /LAGARDERE French media group Vivendi on Friday backed a proposal to name a mediator in the legal spat with media group Lagardere over their Canal+ France pay-TV venture. LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,630.74 -1.43 % -23.67 NIKKEI 13,374.97 -2.9 % -399.57 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 541.89 -0.26 % -1.41 EUR/USD 1.3008 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 100.46 0.11 % 0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.146 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.514 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,393.89 0.58 % $8.00 US CRUDE $91.75 -0.24 % -0.22