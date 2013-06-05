European Factors to Watch-Shares likely to resume sell-off

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to resume a recent sell-off on Wednesday, with investors positioning for a reduction in U.S. economic stimulus measures and awaiting jobs data for hints on the Federal Reserve's next moves. The nervousness of investors grew after Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday she supported slowing the pace of bond purchases as an appropriate next step for monetary policy. The focus will be on Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) May U.S. employment report, due at 1215 GMT, with a Reuters survey predicting the creation of 165,000 jobs, up from 119,000 in the previous month. The figures will provide signals about Friday's widely-watched non-farm payroll data. "With the unemployment rate and pace of job creation said to be some of the biggest determinants of when the Fed will scale back bond purchases, traders are bracing themselves for a volatile session," Capital Spreads said in a note. Financial spread betters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would fall by 30 to 42 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX by 30 to 36 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 by 13 to 16 points - as much as 0.9 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0529 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,631.38 -0.55 % -9.04 NIKKEI 13,181.16 -2.61 % -352.6 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 537.72 -0.65 % -3.52 EUR/USD 1.3088 0.08 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 99.62 -0.38 % -0.3800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.139 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.541 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,406.31 0.52 % $7.27 US CRUDE $93.58 0.29 % 0.27 > Asian shares hit 2013 lows as Fed stimulus jitters weigh > Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; growth strategy in focus > Wall Street ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus > TREASURIES-Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data > Dollar moves sideways ahead of triple job report > Gold gains as U.S. bond-buying hopes outweigh India import curbs > Copper slips from near 2-week highs as U.S. jobs eyed > Brent holds above $103 on drop in US crude stocks, S Korea rebate