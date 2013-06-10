FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower on China data
June 10, 2013

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower on China data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen edging lower at the
open on Monday after Friday's strong gains as Chinese data suggested that growth
in the world's second largest economy was losing momentum.
    At 0632 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, UK's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent lower.
    Chinese imports fell 0.3 percent against expectations for a 6 percent rise,
and the volume of major metals imports, including copper and alumina, fell at
double-digit rates in unexpectedly weak data released at the weekend.
 
    Copper hit a three week low following the data. 
    "They've got structural overcapacity, rising wages, which means many
European companies will switch to cheaper emerging markets, and the risk is that
this picture will keep a cap on demand and the overall economy in China," Nick
Xanders, head of European equity strategy at BTIG, said.
    European stocks were set for a weaker open despite markets in Asia being
broadly higher on Monday, as Asia reacted for the first time to U.S. jobs data
out late last week.
    The Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 1.8 percent on Friday, its best
session in one-and-a-half months, after U.S non-farm payrolls beat expectations
while the unemployment rate remained stubbornly high, suggesting signs of life
in the economy, yet easing fears among some investors that its monetary stimulus
was set to be slowed.
    Fears over the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme have
weighed on the stock markets in Europe, with the EuroSTOXX 50 down 4.5 percent
over the last two weeks.
    "Following a large burst of volatility and indecision, with some traders
seeing a 175,000 print as a reason to sell whilst others bought, markets finally
came to the conclusion that the net effect of Friday's data was positive for
equities," Jonathan Sudaria, sales trader at London Capital Group, said in a
trading note.
    "With economic data indicating a lukewarm U.S. economy, susceptible to rapid
cooling if left alone, traders are confident that the time table for the Fed
tapering won't be as immediate as some had suggested."
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT:
 S&P 500                              1,643.38   1.28 %    20.82
 NIKKEI                              13,514.20   4.94 %   636.67
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        527.14  -0.05 %    -0.27
 EUR/USD                                1.3196   -0.2 %  -0.0026
 USD/JPY                                 98.38   0.87 %   0.8500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.161       --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.548       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,381.71  -0.16 %   -$2.18
 US CRUDE                               $96.05   0.02 %     0.02
 
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 
    SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom AG over a possible
deal for T-Mobile US Inc, as the Japanese company looks for
alternatives to enter the U.S. wireless market if its deal with Sprint Nextel
Corp falls apart, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
 
    Separately, small shareholders at Deutsche Telekom have largely shunned a
proposed dividend to be paid in shares, which the telecom operator has proposed
to save cash it needs for investment. 
    DAIMLER 
    The German car maker wants to cut spending on IT services by 150 million
euros ($198 million) each year by the end of 2016, the company's technology
chief, Wilfried Porth, told German weekly Automobilwoche. 
    SEVERN TRENT 
    The LongRiver consortium will walk away from its $8.2 billion takeover bid
for British water firm Severn Trent SVT.L unless the latter begins to engage in
talks, a source close to the consortium said. 
    
    BNP 
    French bank BNP Paribas is to merge its U.S. units in order to counteract
potential regulatory reforms for foreign banks, the Financial Times reports.
    
    SAFRAN /THALES /EADS 
    Italian defence group Finmeccanica and private equity fund Cinven
 will get at least five offers for satellite propulsion system unit
Avio Spazio, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. 
    French groups Safran and Thales, French-German consortium
EADS and two unnamed operators from Germany and the United States will
submit preliminary offers for the company by the end of June, Il Sole
said. 
    
    ASTRAZENECA 
    AstraZeneca is to buy U.S. respiratory drug specialist Pearl Therapeutics
for up to $1.15 billion as Britain's second biggest drugmaker steps up a drive
to rebuild its product pipeline via deal-making. 

    ROCHE 
    The pharma group said the European Medicines Agency approved its Roactemra
to treat children suffering from a rare form of arthritis.
    
    BSKYB /BT 
    British satellite TV firm BSkyB will cut prices for its broadband packages
in response to competition from BT's new sports channels, the Sunday Telegraph
reported. 
    
    ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE 
    A wage deal for about 172,000 workers in the insurance sector has been
reached, workers union Verdi said in a statement late on Friday.
    AIR FRANCE-KLM 
    French air-transport unions plan to strike from Tuesday to Thursday and
airlines should reduce flights to the major airports, France's civil aviation
authority (DGAC) said. 
    
    L'OREAL 
    The cosmetics maker said on Friday that Youcef Nabi, a beauty industry
authority and president of its cosmetics and perfume brand Lancome, has
resigned, declining to provide any explanation.

