European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower on China data

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen edging lower at the open on Monday after Friday's strong gains as Chinese data suggested that growth in the world's second largest economy was losing momentum. At 0632 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent lower. Chinese imports fell 0.3 percent against expectations for a 6 percent rise, and the volume of major metals imports, including copper and alumina, fell at double-digit rates in unexpectedly weak data released at the weekend. Copper hit a three week low following the data. "They've got structural overcapacity, rising wages, which means many European companies will switch to cheaper emerging markets, and the risk is that this picture will keep a cap on demand and the overall economy in China," Nick Xanders, head of European equity strategy at BTIG, said. European stocks were set for a weaker open despite markets in Asia being broadly higher on Monday, as Asia reacted for the first time to U.S. jobs data out late last week. The Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 1.8 percent on Friday, its best session in one-and-a-half months, after U.S non-farm payrolls beat expectations while the unemployment rate remained stubbornly high, suggesting signs of life in the economy, yet easing fears among some investors that its monetary stimulus was set to be slowed. Fears over the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme have weighed on the stock markets in Europe, with the EuroSTOXX 50 down 4.5 percent over the last two weeks. "Following a large burst of volatility and indecision, with some traders seeing a 175,000 print as a reason to sell whilst others bought, markets finally came to the conclusion that the net effect of Friday's data was positive for equities," Jonathan Sudaria, sales trader at London Capital Group, said in a trading note. "With economic data indicating a lukewarm U.S. economy, susceptible to rapid cooling if left alone, traders are confident that the time table for the Fed tapering won't be as immediate as some had suggested." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: S&P 500 1,643.38 1.28 % 20.82 NIKKEI 13,514.20 4.94 % 636.67 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 527.14 -0.05 % -0.27 EUR/USD 1.3196 -0.2 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 98.38 0.87 % 0.8500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.161 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.548 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,381.71 -0.16 % -$2.18 US CRUDE $96.05 0.02 % 0.02 > Nikkei soars after solid US jobs, Asia shares steady > Wall St rallies after U.S. jobs data, ends up for week > Nikkei rises 3 pct as US jobs, weaker yen boost mood > U.S. bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying > Dollar resumes rebound, weak China data hits Aussie > Gold edges up, China demand offsets U.S. jobs data > Copper hits 3-week low as China data drags > Brent climbs toward $105 on US data COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile US Inc, as the Japanese company looks for alternatives to enter the U.S. wireless market if its deal with Sprint Nextel Corp falls apart, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Separately, small shareholders at Deutsche Telekom have largely shunned a proposed dividend to be paid in shares, which the telecom operator has proposed to save cash it needs for investment. Related news DAIMLER The German car maker wants to cut spending on IT services by 150 million euros ($198 million) each year by the end of 2016, the company's technology chief, Wilfried Porth, told German weekly Automobilwoche. Related news SEVERN TRENT The LongRiver consortium will walk away from its $8.2 billion takeover bid for British water firm Severn Trent SVT.L unless the latter begins to engage in talks, a source close to the consortium said. BNP French bank BNP Paribas is to merge its U.S. units in order to counteract potential regulatory reforms for foreign banks, the Financial Times reports. SAFRAN /THALES /EADS Italian defence group Finmeccanica and private equity fund Cinven will get at least five offers for satellite propulsion system unit Avio Spazio, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. French groups Safran and Thales, French-German consortium EADS and two unnamed operators from Germany and the United States will submit preliminary offers for the company by the end of June, Il Sole said. ASTRAZENECA AstraZeneca is to buy U.S. respiratory drug specialist Pearl Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion as Britain's second biggest drugmaker steps up a drive to rebuild its product pipeline via deal-making. ROCHE The pharma group said the European Medicines Agency approved its Roactemra to treat children suffering from a rare form of arthritis. BSKYB /BT British satellite TV firm BSkyB will cut prices for its broadband packages in response to competition from BT's new sports channels, the Sunday Telegraph reported. ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE A wage deal for about 172,000 workers in the insurance sector has been reached, workers union Verdi said in a statement late on Friday. Related news AIR FRANCE-KLM French air-transport unions plan to strike from Tuesday to Thursday and airlines should reduce flights to the major airports, France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) said. L'OREAL The cosmetics maker said on Friday that Youcef Nabi, a beauty industry authority and president of its cosmetics and perfume brand Lancome, has resigned, declining to provide any explanation.