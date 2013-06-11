European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

(Adds quotes, company news; updates snapshot table) LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to fall on Tuesday, with sentiment hurt by persistent concerns about a reduction in U.S. stimulus measures and losses in Asia after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged. Investors also stayed cautious due to concerns about the pace of growth in China, the world's second-biggest economy, and the start of a hearing in a German court about the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme. The Constitutional Court will hear on June 11-12 whether Germany, Europe's largest economy, can legally participate in bailout schemes. A ruling, however, is not expected until after Germany holds national elections in September. "The German court cannot force the ECB to withdraw its (outright monetary transactions) programme. However, the court could possibly put some limitations that would decrease the effectiveness of the programme, with a considerable impact on the market," Annalisa Piazza, analyst at Newedge Strategy, said in a note. At 0623 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.4 percent lower. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent after the Bank of Japan did not announce a new long-dated funding operation to calm the bond market some had expected. The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.1 percent lower at 1,193.27 points on Monday after a 1.3 percent bounce on Friday. The euro zone's blue chip euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 2,719.40 points in the previous session. "The euro STOXX 50 is stuck below its 10-day moving average line and the short-term downtrend. On the downside, the staggered support zone of 2,690-2,664 should be observed," Petra von Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said, adding the next short-term resistance was seen at around 2,734-2,750. "Should the index rise above this level, there is a good chance that the stabilisation moves into a moderate recovery towards the 2,800 level." European shares have fallen more than 6 percent from late last month's 5-1/2-year high on encouraging U.S. economic data and ample liquidity provided by central banks. Investors are now concerned that a recovery in the U.S. economy could prompt the Fed to reduce its bond buying operations. However, some analysts said the longer-term outlook remained positive and cyclical shares could be in demand. "The long-term upward trend is still intact as traders continue to hunt for better returns, buying on dips," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said. With defensives having corrected after rallying on the hunt for yield, some of the higher beta companies could come back into focus, he added. On the data front, focus will on UK manufacturing output for April, due at 0830 GMT, which is seen down 0.3 percent month-on-month and 0.4 percent lower year-on-year. In the U.S., ICSC/Goldman Sachs will release chain store sales for the week ended June 8 at 1145 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 1.9 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,642.81 -0.03 % -0.57 NIKKEI 13,317.62 -1.45 % -196.58 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 518.05 -1.5 % -7.89 EUR/USD 1.3269 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 98.28 -0.49 % -0.4800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.226 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.617 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,382.54 -0.28 % -$3.86 US CRUDE $95.67 -0.1 % -0.10 > Asian shares hit 2013 lows; Nikkei slides As BoJ disappoints > Nikkei falls after BOJ takes no steps to calm bond market > Wall St finishes flat as U.S. gets stable credit outlook > U.S. bond prices slip as S&P drops U.S. rating warning > Dollar falls vs yen after BOJ keeps policy unchanged > Gold edges lower after S&P raises U.S. outlook > Copper edges up on supply worries; China demand eyed COMPANY NEWS NOKIA Investors may revise their view on the Finnish phone company after Apple Inc on Monday unveiled a new mobile software in a biggest redesign of its operating system since the original iPhone was introduced in 2007. REMY COINTREAU The French spirits group said it would hand investors a cash dividend of 1.40 euros per share after demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States lifted full-year profits. AIRBUS The first delivery of the A400M, Europe's new military airlifter, could slip beyond its second-quarter target date and take place in July, industry sources said. DANONE Activist investor Nelson Peltz still owns shares in the French dairy group, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday after a newspaper report said he had sold his stake. RIO TINTO China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India's Aditya Birla Group are among companies considering bids for some of Rio Tinto Ltd's Australian coal assets, valued at an estimated $3.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. GLENCORE XSTRATA Anglo-Swiss commodities trader Glencore Xstrata confirmed late in Monday's trade the Italian tax authorities are reviewing some transactions between its plant in Portovesme and Glencore. LEGRAND The French investment company Wendel said it would sell its remaining 5.4 percent stake in electrical-equipment company Legrand on the market. LAGARDERE A Paris court on Monday rejected two takeover offers for books-to-music retailer Virgin Megastore France, which filed for insolvency in January after falling victim to a slump in sales of recorded music and movies, a union representative said. Lagardere owns 20 percent of the company. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Blaise Robinson)