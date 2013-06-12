FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to dip; Inditex eyed
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to dip; Inditex eyed

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - European stocks are seen falling on Wednesday,
extending the previous session's selloff as worries that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures keep investors on
edge.
    Shares in Zara owner Inditex will be in the spotlight after the
world's largest clothes retailer reported its weakest quarterly growth in net
profit in four years, blaming cold weather in Europe and negative currency
effects. 
    At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4
percent.
    The prospect of a shift in the Fed's ultra-loose policy has rattled markets
in recent weeks, as the central bank's massive bond-buying programme has been a
major factor behind this year's stock market rally.
    "Investors fret about the possibility that the comfort blanket of fairly
easy money that they have become used to for so long may not be as freely
available," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a
note.
    "(This) means that market and stock valuations may well have to stand much
more on their own two feet and their fundamentals to justify some of the rather
lofty valuations."
    The sharp rally in European stocks that started in mid-2012 has sent
valuation ratios to levels not seen since early 2010. The broad STOXX Europe 600
 trades at 12.1 times expected earnings in the next 12 months, with the
price-to-earnings ratio hitting 12.9 in late May when the market peaked,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
    On Tuesday, European shares dropped 1.2 percent, increasing their losses
since the peak in late May to about 6 percent.
    U.S. stocks also fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 1 percent,
while Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday, closing off its
session's low.  
        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT:
                                                        
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,626.13  -1.02 %   -16.68
 NIKKEI                             13,289.32  -0.21 %    -28.3
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       515.62   -0.3 %    -1.55
 EUR/USD                               1.3301   -0.1 %  -0.0013
 USD/JPY                                96.64   0.66 %   0.6300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.195       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.596       --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,375.31  -0.27 %   -$3.68
 US CRUDE                              $94.54  -0.88 %    -0.84
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks tumble, join global selloff 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading 
  > Japan's Nikkei slips but off day's low 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers 
  > FOREX-Dollar up against yen after sharp fall, BOJ concerns linger 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as China holiday weakens support 
  > METALS-Copper hovers at lowest in nearly 6 wks on demand worries 
  > Brent crude falls toward $102 as U.S. oil inventories climb 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    INDITEX 
    Shares in Zara owner will be in the spotlight after the world's largest
clothes retailer reported its weakest quarterly growth in net profit in four
years, blaming cold weather in Europe and negative currency effects.
 
    
    J SAINSBURY 
    Britain's No. 3 supermarket chain met forecasts for underlying sales growth
in its first quarter, outperforming major rivals with an outcome driven by
growth online and in convenience stores. 
    
    HENNES & MAURITZ 
    Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Wednesday its sales in stores open
at least a year were flat in May, marginally undershooting expectations.
 
    
    GENERALI 
    The insurer's Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco took another step towards
meeting a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion)disposal target, agreeing to sell out of
two Mexican companies for $858 million. 
    
    MONTE DEI PASCHI 
An Italian judge has ordered three former managers of the bank to stand trial
for concealing losses from the Bank of Italy, the country's lending regulator,
judicial sources said on Tuesday. A hearing has been set for Sept. 26, the
sources said. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    The carmaker will sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in bonds that
will be converted into shares to bolster its car finance arm, the second such
issue in seven months. 
    
    KABEL DEUTSCHLAND 
    Vodafone last week has made an informal offer to take over Kabel Deutschland
and the two companies have begun talks as Kabel Deutschland considered the price
offered as too low, news agency Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified
people with knowledge of the matter. Related news 
    
    AXEL SPRINGER 
    Good Media Investment Holdings is selling its 2.8 percent stake in German
publisher Axel Springer, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Tuesday. 
    
    EADS 
    Airbus has chosen Friday for the maiden flight of its newest jet, the A350,
the European planemaker said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
